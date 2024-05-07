Submit your best caption for the above to editors@honisoit.com for a chance to WIN and be published in the next edition! If you win, you get a personalised limerick from Angus McGregor.
Trending
- Band No Snakes: “It took a lot of ‘uncomfortability’ to find our comfortability”
- Encryption, Privacy, and State Security: Meta threatens to pull WhatsApp over a legal dispute in India
- Cartoon Caption Contest Week 11
- Who’s fucking who?
- There is nothing to do but pray.
- All Aboard the Murrays Bus
- Why I am an atheist
- Year One and then what?
From the mines
© 2024 Honi Soit