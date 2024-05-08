May SRC meeting cancelled after quorum not met

The May Student Representative Council (SRC) meeting has been cancelled following a failure to meet quorum requirements.

22 councillors submitted apologies before the meeting, leading to cancellation before it began.

The lack of attendance is likely connected to the ongoing USyd encampment, which is now on its 16th day.

The meeting’s agenda would have included the resignation of Thalia Arnold as Social Justice Officer, and two Officebearer reports — Report of the Welfare Officers (Ellie Robertson, Grassroots; and Gerard Buttigieg, NLA), and Report of the Disabilities Officers (Khanh Tran and Victor Zhang).

The Welfare Officers Report would have noted the importance of the ongoing USyd encampment and detailed cooperation with the Tenant’s Union and Sydney Alliance.

Additionally, the report would have mentioned the recent Renter’s Hub on Eastern Avenue, and an upcoming May 20 housing forum in Town Hall. Students can register for the forum “through the link in the Welfare Action Group instagram bio.”

The Welfare Officers also planned to publicise the NUS Change The Age week of action, running May 16-19.

The Report of the Disabilities Officers would have covered the “busy month with multiple initiatives and campaigns throughout April and now in May.”

The Disabilities Officers expressed gratitude to Dr Lina Koleilat and Dr Ryan Al-Natour for hosting a discussion panel on the intersections between disability justice and Palestinian liberation. “Disability justice means everyone, not least because society can be disabling to any of us at any time, rather than limited to popular misconception that disability is a standalone or alien concept,” the report stated.

The Disability Officers also would have publicised Donation Deaf Gaza fundraising — “a grassroots community fundraising for the deaf community in Gaza and Palestine.” Additionally, the report mentioned the publication of Disabled Honi last week.

The next SRC meeting will be held on June 6, in a room to be confirmed closer to the event. SRC Meeting minutes can be accessed here.