Advertising truck parked on City Road displays slideshow: “To stand against Hamas is to stand with Palestinine” 

A mobile advertising truck has been spotted on City Road near the gates of St Paul’s College and Fisher Road. The truck displays a slideshow of graphics about the Israeli invasion of Gaza in traditional Palestinian colours like red, green, and black.

One of the slides reads, “free Palestine from Hamas” next to a painting of the Palestinian flag. Another reads “to stand against Hamas is to stand with Palestine.”

All the slides associate the removal of Hamas from power as the pathway towards a free Palestine.

The truck is owned by STT Advertising, a national outdoor billboard company with branches in multiple Australian states.

When inquiring about the cost of the mobile advertising truck, a representative of STT told Honi that it cost $1000 a day for eight hours and the company specialises in image-based designs. A truck can be hired for any number of days, with $1000 as the minimum spend.

STT is not involved in the design of the billboards and Honi is not insinuating they endorse the messages on them.

The driver of the truck told Honi that the client belonged to “neither a Palestinian or Jewish group.” However, the driver said that STT had been contracted by “both Palestinian and Jewish groups” for advertising in the past.

Anyone with knowledge of this matter is encouraged to email editors@honisoit.com or submit an anonymous tip here.