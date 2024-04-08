“Rowdy” Bec Rawlings on Fighting for Life, Purpose, and Glory

In the electrifying realm of combat sports, champions are often defined by their victories in the ring. However, what truly distinguishes “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings is her extraordinary journey from victim-survivor to conqueror. She’s not just the inaugural female Bare-Knuckle Featherweight World Champion; she’s a mother, a survivor of domestic abuse, a former UFC contender, and above all, an indomitable fighter.

Awarded the Best Inspirational Film award at the Cannes World Film Festival, Tom Haramis’ powerful documentary, Fight to Live (2023), chronicles Rawlings’ ascent to glory from her struggles as a troubled kid in Launceston to her courageous escape from an abusive relationship and, finally, to her Bare-Knuckle Championship win. Haramis paints an intimate and compelling portrait of Rawlings, capturing her story with unparalleled depth and passion. Through sheer grit and determination, she has emerged as a symbol of resilience, living life on her own terms and excelling in one of the world’s toughest sports.

I would like people to remember me as the fun fighter, someone that went out there and never quit, who always bit down her mouthguard and never held back. Bec Rawlings

Rawlings embarked on her MMA odyssey in 2010, driven by a desire to challenge herself physically and mentally, “and then I fell pregnant with my youngest son, Enson,” she recounts in an interview with Honi Soit. Undeterred, Rawlings quickly ascended the ranks, showcasing her skills in multiple bouts across Australia before catching the attention of Invicta FC, a leading women’s MMA promotion in the United States. “I had three fights with them, and then I got signed to the UFC and I fought for [them] for around six years.” Rawlings’ tenure in the UFC solidified her reputation as a fierce competitor as she showcased her tenacity and determination inside the octagon.

However, Rawlings’ journey took a daring turn when she ventured into the world of bare-knuckle boxing — an arena traditionally dominated by men. “I fought in the first legal bare-knuckle fight within a hundred years,” Rawlings proudly states. “I was the first woman ever to win a bare-knuckle world championship.”

Source: ScreenInc

Luana Lima: You’ve had this huge progress in your career. How have the highs and lows in your personal and professional life shaped your views on success in combat sports?

Bec Rawlings: Combat sports often measure success by wins and losses. If you look at my record, a lot of it is 50/50, but I think I’ve been very successful. Obviously going through losses and hardships suck, but it’s made me stronger, it’s made me a better person. It’s proven that I’m resilient and I feel unstoppable. I don’t think the true measurement of success is how much money you have in your bank or how many wins you have stacked up against your name. I think it’s what kind of person you are and what you can put out into the world, if you can make someone happy, bring joy into someone’s life or inspire someone.

LL: How would you describe the experience of people approaching you to share their struggles after having been inspired by your story?

BR: I’ve tried to create awareness for domestic violence, and I always get a lot of people reaching out, saying that I’ve inspired them to never give up and even to get into training, to pick up a hobby and go for it and don’t quit, really go for your goals. That’s what I wanted out of this documentary. I wanted to raise awareness, but I didn’t want to make people depressed and I definitely don’t want people’s sympathy. I want to inspire and empower people, and show them that no matter what happens, you can always get through it.

In Australia, there’s this stigma that ‘what happens behind closed doors stays behind closed doors,’ and ‘it’s not my problem’… It is your problem, it should be your problem, and you should want to help. Bec Rawlings

LL: The documentary definitely showed that: they always contrasted your statements on personal hardships against shots of you training and fighting. Was this message of strength in victimhood something you wanted to show through the documentary?

BR: Definitely. When people think of domestic violence victims, they think of timid, weak young girls. I really want to show that domestic violence doesn’t discriminate, it can happen to anyone. It can happen to someone that literally fights people in cages, and if it can happen to someone as strong-willed as me, it can happen to anyone. It’s not a measurement of you being strong or weak, it’s a reflection that anyone can get emotionally and physically beat down.

LL: The documentary also shared testimonies from your loved ones regarding your relationship, and how they felt unable to step in. What are specific patterns of abusive behaviour that you feel compelled to raise awareness about?

BR: One of the biggest red flags is isolation from friends and family. But if you have that gut feeling that something’s off in someone’s relationship, don’t be afraid to discreetly ask questions or just check in on them. A lot of victims will hope that someone asks. I didn’t want to ask someone to help, even though I know that I would have gotten it, because I was ashamed and I was embarrassed, but I wouldn’t have lied about it either if someone had asked. In Australia, there’s this stigma that ‘what happens behind closed doors stays behind closed doors,’ and ‘it’s not my problem’ and I think that’s a big problem within our society. It is your problem, it should be your problem, and you should want to help.

LL: What advice would you give to those wanting to support loved ones going through this situation?

BR: Patience is key, because a lot of people will go back to their abusers. You get suckered in, you want the best for this person, you still believe you deserved it or there was something you could do to stop it. Family and friends just need to be there and always offer support, no matter how frustrating it is to watch them not take that advice. It’s just as nice knowing that you’ve got them there if you need them.

[Domestic violence] is not a measurement of you being strong or weak, it’s a reflection that anyone can get emotionally and physically beat down. Bec Rawlings

LL: That’s so crucial, because ultimately, people have to help themselves. How do you think victims can empower themselves to leave?

BR: It comes down to self-love and self-worth. I didn’t love myself enough to want better as a teenager. And the sad thing is, I don’t know if I ever would have left him if it wasn’t to save my children. That’s a horrible feeling, to not know if I’d still be here if I didn’t have my kids to protect. That’s the reality for a lot of women and men that are trapped in relationships. So my biggest message is to love yourself. Hold yourself at a higher worth. You do deserve better. You are worthy of love.

LL: You said you found that purpose through fighting. Are combat sports something that you would offer to people who are looking for that kind of purpose?

BR: Definitely. Combat sports build confidence. You get empowered, you learn resilience, you learn respect for others as well. Working on yourself, having goals, having something that you love to do and want to strive for is so important for self-worth. Combat sports definitely saved me, so I recommend them for anyone looking to get control of their lives and to empower themselves.

LL: Reflecting on your diverse professional career, from MMA fighting to bare-knuckle and now glove boxing, what are some pivotal moments and lessons you’ve learned along the way?

BR: Looking for the positive in the negatives, and always challenging yourself to do better and be better, and not giving up. It’s crazy what you can put your mind to, what your body can do.

LL: That’s definitely good to know as someone getting into martial arts. Looking ahead, what are some of the goals you hope to achieve in your fighting career? How do you envision your legacy within the sport and what impact do you hope to leave behind?

BR: I’d like to win back the championship belt in bare-knuckle, and I would definitely love to chase the championship in glove boxing. And legacy… I would like people to remember me as the fun fighter, someone that went out there and never quit, who always bit down her mouthguard and never held back. That’s my main thing I want to leave behind in the sport: my ability to overcome and never back down.

Fight to Live (2023) is screening at the Inner West Film Fest, Sunday, April 21 at Palace Norton St.