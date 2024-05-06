Cinema Reborn Review: The Suspect (1944)

Set in the misty background of a devastated Edwardian London, where steps resounded with a profound suspicion and shadows were telling stories on the Neva river, The Suspect (1944), directed by Robert Siodmak, follows a tale of morally ambiguous decisions, desperate attempts at attaining justice, and continuing pursuits.

Marshall, played by Charles Laughten, represents the perfect academic — a thoughtful but verbose, bespectacled gentleman and husband to Cora (Rosalind Ivan) who finds comfort in books and takes pride in his job as a lawyer. Although his appearance might suggest otherwise, this is a man who has fallen under the influence of a fateful life. Through the course of the story, one can track Marshall’s subconscious succumbing into the pit of uncertainty. Marshall stands accused of killing his wife Cora, as he becomes entangled within the net of circumstantial evidence. Because of this, every step he takes is closely observed, making for a tension that is rife throughout the film.

Enter Inspector Huxley, portrayed by none other than Henry Daniell, whose personality is the peak of tenacity. Equipped with keen eyes and an unwavering resolve, Huxley becomes a relentless pursuer of the truth, striving to get Marshall to confide in him. As such, Huxley’s interrogation techniques are designed to detect even the deepest emotions in Marshall.

Mary Gray, played with gracefulness by Ella Raines, is the love interest of Marshall, as he navigates his complicated situation. She represents the only source of light in Marshall’s otherwise dark reality, which often leads her to become an accomplice. Throughout Marshall’s most difficult of times, she firmly supports him, believing in his good nature.

The film’s key is all in the delicate game between truth and justice as Marshall is robbed of the presumption of innocence due to strong suspicion as Huxley continues to believe that Marshall is guilty. In this way, there is a cerebral element to the narrative, where a struggle of two minds happens against the backdrop of a town that has yet to heal from the wounds of war. The protagonist expects to pay the price of his past but as the subplot goes on, the question is not whether he will be convicted or acquitted, but if he can earn back the respect of those who once trusted him.

Every discovery made by Marshall looms over the mystery, as he faces a reckoning as a result of his actions and so the line between what is true and what is fake becomes even more convoluted within the context of the criminal investigation process. Siodmak uses light and shadows in a clever way that gives off an intimidating feeling that the events are unfolding in your presence. The camera is almost a predator, roaming through the dark streets of London, as every street corner and alley presents a new possibility and twist.

Marshall is performed in such a way by Laughten that we cannot help but feel like we personally know him, compelling us to empathise with his traumatic realisation. The dangers and hardships of Marshall’s journey speak to the weakness of human nature as well as the triumph of the human spirit. And that is one of the reasons why The Suspect (1944) deservedly attains a prominent place among the cinematic classics. It not only portrays the maniacal streak of the human mind, but also interrogates the fear which accompanies our deep-rooted desires.

The Suspects (1944) is playing at the Cinema Reborn Festival which is screening restorations of classic films at the Ritz Randwick. Click here to access the 2024 program, running from May 1-7.

Student prices for tickets to the 2024 Cinema Reborn Festival have been set at $15.00.