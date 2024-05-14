EDITORIAL: Week 12, Semester 1, 2024

This week’s edition was intended to be Indigenous Honi. At the First Nations Collective’s last minute discretion, the pieces intended for the autonomous edition have been incorporated into this standard issue instead.

We would like to thank the Indigenous Honi contributors, whose work is showcased on pages 12-15.

Is there a world record for the quickest Honi laid up in its 95 years of life?

This here, in your hands, may be just that.

Central to the edition is the ongoing Gaza Solidarity Encampment. Although it may be passed absent-mindedly on your way to Courtyard — a historical reckoning of our time is sprawling over our previously, perfectly manicured Quad lawns.

There has not been a movement that has unified student activists around the world in recent memory. The term solidarity, often thrown around, has materialised in a concrete vision

Politics, however, is layered. Just as we find ourselves caught up in ‘history’ , regular events on campus like the USU Board elections or nationally like the upcoming Budget come and go.

Often activists ask people how they can stand by when atrocities are committed in front of their eyes. Even at the height of the encampment where thousands rallied on the Quad last Sunday, most students did just walk by.

The question is how to convince the rest.