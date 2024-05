[a] What you’re telling your friends it is, and what your talks are all about

[b] That cover of a magazine with pics of you in front of me

[c] You with a fist up in the air

(without mentioning my name)

[d] Sipping someone else’s blood while claiming

you “get it.”

[e] Someone pulling you up,

and when you try to look,

you can’t make out their face,

and they’re gone before you can say “thank you,”

and the only way you know they were there is

you standing up,

just right now.