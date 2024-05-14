Uprooted Custodians

Maybe instead of having arms
if we had branches,
and instead of fingers
we had leaves —
maybe then
this godless state would find
that uprooting our lives
lighting entire communities on fire
and disrupting thousand year old ecosystems
a war crime.
But then again
they already do uproot
native olive trees
light bushfires by planting colonial pine forests
flammable, suffocating.
And if you listen to the mountains and the desert at night
they call out to each other
yearning
for their true custodians.
The Palestinians.
