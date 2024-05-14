Uprooted Custodians

Maybe instead of having arms

if we had branches,

and instead of fingers

we had leaves —

maybe then

this godless state would find

that uprooting our lives

lighting entire communities on fire

and disrupting thousand year old ecosystems

a war crime.



But then again

they already do uproot

native olive trees

light bushfires by planting colonial pine forests

flammable, suffocating.



And if you listen to the mountains and the desert at night

they call out to each other

yearning

for their true custodians.



The Palestinians.