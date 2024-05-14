    Trending
    Uprooted Custodians

    And if you listen to the mountains and the desert at night  they call out to each other yearning for their true custodians.
    Maybe instead of having arms
    if we had branches,
    and instead of fingers
    we had leaves —
    maybe then
    this godless state would find
    that uprooting our lives
    lighting entire communities on fire
    and disrupting thousand year old ecosystems
    a war crime.

    But then again
    they already do uproot
    native olive trees
    light bushfires by planting colonial pine forests
    flammable, suffocating.

    And if you listen to the mountains and the desert at night 
    they call out to each other
    yearning
    for their true custodians.

    The Palestinians.

