Bhangra Beats and Diaspora Dilemmas: ‘Daytime Deewane’ Review

On Saturday 17th October, I picked out a dress, adorned my wrists with gold bangles, and threw on an embroidered jacket I bought in Dhaka. My Indo-Western outfit and I went off to watch Daytime Deewane, written by award-winning playwright Azan Ahmed, directed by Sepy Baghaei, starring Ashan Kumar and Ariyan Sharma. Inspired by the similarly Indo-Western phenomenon of daytime raves, which South Asian ‘Daytimers’ in the UK commonly organised and attended in the 90s, Daytime Deewane is an accurate depiction of the struggles of South Asian diaspora teenagers. Being a ‘Daytimer’ was a way for them to let loose of cultural and familiar expectations, and create their own spaces and identity after rejection from mainstream society and clubs.

The play revolves around the characters Farhan and Sadiq, two cousins with opposing personalities and perspectives. Sadiq is university-age and running the last daytime rave in the city. His mantra is that to “save your soul, you gotta shake your sole” and daytime raves are his respite from the shackles of brownness and relentless pressure his father imposes upon him. Farhan is in high school, a typically awkward, studious brown teenage boy; his father, who is at risk of getting deported, relies on him to translate and manage his legal appeal. Sadiq wants to enjoy his final daytime rave, and is hellbent on imparting his own wisdom and bravado onto a meek and sensible Farhan, who looks up to him.

Sadiq tries exceptionally hard to get Farhan to loosen up, from giving him a new jacket to cover his embarrassing collared shirt, to teaching him how to have “peacock energy”. Farhan somewhat adapts, wearing his jacket with more confidence and practicing how to approach women, but possessing Sadiq’s self-assurance is a sisyphean task for him. I was concerned that the play would devolve into a cliche narrative where Farhan ‘finds himself’ by embracing the daytime rave and newfound confidence, essentially turning into another Sadiq, but this was thankfully not the case. Instead, Sadiq imparts enough confidence onto Farhan to help him self-actualise, but Farhan remains himself, with his own values. A standout line from Sadiq, when Farhan rattles off a list of all the people who depend on him, is “Everyone needs you. What do you need?” An interesting part of the play is when Sadiq is called out by Farhan for being sexist and slut-shaming a brown girl, which Sadiq brusquely brushes off with masculine bravado.

The play makes it clear, through well-performed monologues, that Farhan and Sadiq are unburdening themselves of their cultural guilt in different ways, and places no judgements on either of them for it. The script and performances possess a level of clear respect for the complexity of their characters and the care they have for each other. Each cousin deals with his respective cultural turmoil in diametrically opposed ways; a turning point in the play is when Sadiq reveals he has dropped out of university and is intent on running away from London, his time with Farhan being his last night before fleeing.

Spoken word works fairly well to convey the lyrical ruminations and intense self-consciousness of diaspora teenagers. But the script wields alliteration as a tool so often that it can feel excessive; the rhythm it creates is exciting at some points but often takes away from the performance as it becomes overwhelming and feels overdone. At times, the dynamic between the cousins is so intense that silence could have said it all, and could have provided the audience with moments of space for reflection. Instead, my friend and I, in the moment, felt occasionally bombarded by the character’s streams of consciousness. Nevertheless, the intense monologues are delivered brilliantly and the atmosphere in the room is rooted in collective understanding of these two confused, intrepid young men. Lighting and production designer BROCKMAN and music consultant Deepa Alam impressively curate an rave-like atmosphere with an amazing soundtrack, instantly transporting me to the world of the Daytimers.

Upon learning of Sadiq’s imminent disappearance and drug dealing, Farhan is angry and hurt. Sadiq devolves into an explanation, but Farhan exclaims indignantly that “our parents didn’t get the luxury of confusion”. As the audience, the scene worked well to illustrate the complexity of Sadiq suffocating under his parental expectations while acknowledging his unideal decision-making. The play injects empathy and colour into Sadiq’s struggles with his paternal pressures, and Farhan’s responsibilities with his dad’s deportation appeal, without venerating the characters themselves.

I came into Daytime Deewane thinking it would be a classic teenage British South Asian identity crisis story with a rave twist. It can be easy to unconsciously project your own anxiety onto diaspora stories, to feel hot with shame as you’re transported back to teenage shame and cultural confusion you thought you’d outgrown. I felt this sense of transportation throughout the play, which was more than the classic coming-of-age I expected; this was a testament to the work of Kumar and Sharma, who embodied the complexities of their characters and the chaos of the South Asian diaspora experience so skilfully. I walked away from Daytime Deewane with my bangles clinking, yearning for a night of Bhangra beats.

Daytime Deewane will play at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from 17th October to 25th October 2025.