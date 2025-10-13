Sydney marches for humanity, two years on from Israel’s genocidal escalation in Gaza

Two years on from 7th October 2023, the Palestine Action Group (PAG) held a nationwide march for Palestine, to mark the anniversary of Israel’s current genocidal escalation in Gaza. The protest was initially routed as a march from Hyde Park to the iconic Sydney Opera House forecourt. However, on 9th October the New South Wales Court of Appeal accepted NSW police’s application to prohibit the route. This is despite the fact that PAG had been granted approval to hold their historic march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in August.

Greens member of the NSW Legislative Council (MLC) Sue Higginson wrote that, in light of this refusal, “Chris Minns must now light up the Sails of the Opera House…in the colours of the Palestinian Flag”. Minns had previously lit up the Opera House in the Israeli flag’s colours on 9th October 2023, ignoring pleas and protests from Sydney’s Muslim and pro-Palestinian community as Israel commenced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Palestine is still under blockade, suffering through Israel’s constant genocidal bombardment and withholding of aid. The United Nations has confirmed catastrophic levels of famine in Gaza and Al-Jazeera has reported more than 67,000 Palestinians slaughtered, with 20,000 children among the dead.

This protest comes after recent news of Israel and Hamas signing the first phase of Donald Trump’s 20-point “peace plan” for Gaza which involves little to no actual input from Palestinians. Instead, a “Board of Peace” will be headed by Trump himself, with the involvement of former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair. PAG emphasised that “The demands of our movement have always gone beyond the immediate demand to halt the current phase of the genocide. Our government is still arming Israel…the last two years is only the latest in a long history of bloody massacres of Palestine by Israel.” They declared the necessity of continuing to mobilise and demand justice and freedom for Palestinians, stating that previous ceasefires had been broken by Israel. A majority of Australians believe that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza and support sanctions and an end to arms trade with Israel. On Sunday 12th October, Honi joined a crowd of protestors rallying at the Archibald Fountain.

Amal Nasser began the protest by recounting the enormity of the loss that has been experienced during this past two years. “And now even with a ceasefire, the wounds run deep and the struggle continues.” She noted that the current “peace plan” has been constructed without any Palestinian consent or oversight, marking it as a “complete attack on Palestinian self determination.” Nasser emphasised the sheer depravity of forcing Palestinian’s to negotiate to end the genocide of their with the “butchers of Gaza and Iran, Donald Trump and Tony Blair.” Importantly, Nasser affirmed the need to look forward, and use this time not just to remember the devastation of the past two years, but to affirm “our demands for freedom, for justice, for accountability, for the Palestinian right to self determination.”

The second speaker was First Nations activist and 2023 Honi editor Ethan Floyd. Floyd began by sharing the important news that respected Bidjigal Elder Auntie Norma Sims passed away earlier in the week. They revered Auntie Norma’s legacy as a fighter for land rights and justice and spoke to the shared history of colonialism and genocide between so-called Australia and Palestine: “Because this struggle, our struggle for Palestine, is taking place on land where colonisation never ended and when we chant Free Palestine, we are also saying free this land, and free all lands from the empires”. Floyd pointed to the deep hypocrisy of the same media and political class “who justified every human rights violation by Israel, who co-signed and sponsored every bomb dropped,” now claiming that they care, and have always cared about the atrocities Israel is committing. “They want to rewrite their complicity and to heal their conscience, but we’ve been here the whole time and that’s what they’re forgetting. We saw it, and we will not let them forget what they did and what they failed to do.”

Palestinians should not be denied their right to feel hope, in light of this new “peace deal.” But Floyd noted that we must remember: “A ceasefire is not peace. A ceasefire does not unbury the dead. A ceasefire does not heal amputations done without anaesthetics. It does not rebuild homes. It does not rebuild schools or hospitals.”

Floyd called for shame on SBS for refusing to allow their journalists to say the word Palestine. They were referring to a recent controversy that revealed that after the Australian government’s recognition of Palestinian statehood, SBS staff were told to maintain using the term “Occupied Palestinian Territories” when referring to Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. On 9th October, Mandi Wicks, SBS director of News and Current Affairs, released a statement clarifying that “it is not correct to say that SBS journalists are not allowed to use the term Palestine.”

Finally, Floyd declared: “We don’t do this because it’s easy, but because it’s right.”

Continuing the conversation on media censorship, PAG organiser Josh Lees began his speech by referencing the recent censorship of journalist Chris Hedges by the National Press Club of Australia (NPC). Hedges was scheduled to give a talk at the NPC titled “The Betrayal of Palestinian Journalists”, before the event was cancelled. As an explanation provided to Hedges, Maurice Reilly explained that “in the interest of balancing out our program we will withdraw our offer.”

Honi contacted Wasim El-Haj, a rally attendee and Palestinian man who was forced out of his job last year due to anti-Palestinian racism, to ask about what he has experienced over the last two years:

“A confirmation of my father’s stories of his childhood, a Nakba survivor forced out by Zionist terrorists in 1948, we see the infiltration and submission of institutions, creative, sport, schools, universities and governments to Zionist infiltrators. I’ve experienced Anti-Palestinian racism, both at an individual level and systemically, driven out of my job which I enjoyed and loved, after being directed to remove my keffiyeh on the commemoration of the Nakba, May 15 2024, when there had been no issue before. I was told “all symbols of Palestine are considered symbols of conflict” by my boss. I have had to find other jobs, rather than be supported, while maintaining my activism, and grieving for my people.

“Meanwhile, in Lebanon, bombs have rained down on the people, and still do. Most of my family, both Palestinian and Lebanese on both sides of my family, had to flee their homes. However, despite all this, the People have stayed solid, grounded in their values and roots. All corrupt systems have been exposed in the last 24 months. The veil is lifted. Our only way is forward. Eliminate the corruption, end systems of repression, liberate Palestine, and with it, liberate the world.”

The next speaker, Greens Member for Newtown Jenny Leong, gave an impassioned speech. She noted that this “did not start on October 7” and denounced the weakness and lack of moral compass that has allowed “Israel to get away with this genocide.” She pointed to a sign that gave the harrowing statistic of: “If you went to a funeral a day for every child killed in Gaza, you would be going every day for more than 55 years.” Finally, she noted that now is not the time to become complacent and called for protestors to continue to show their support and continue to show up for Palestine.

Honi interviewed Labor MLC Anthony D’Adam at the protest; he was in attendance with the Labor Friends of Palestine contingent. D’Adam was asked to reflect on the last two years of Palestine solidarity protests, particularly concerning the repressive anti-protest laws, D’Adam stated that it is “quite clear that there’s been a very hostile approach to the Palestine protests over the course of two years. Despite two years of almost weekly protests occurring without incident, the police are clearly responding to signals from the government.”

He spoke about the legislative changes that have been made in response to an alleged explosion in antisemitism, despite New South Wales police incorrectly categorising incidents as antisemitic, resulting in significantly inflated numbers. D’Adam voiced that this legislation must be repealed given that it cannot be justified.

He was also queried on what he’d like to see Australia doing in the next two years, to which he responded that “Australia has an obligation to repair the damage that’s been done to international institutions”. He spoke to his hope of the “unlikely but correct position” that Australia should join South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, and “be a vocal voice for ensuring that those who have perpetrated crimes against humanity and genocide are held to account.”

Speaking about Labor’s role in pro-Palestinian activism, D’Adam explained that Labor Friends of Palestine “is a component of the overall solidarity movement” and emphasised the need to “continue to apply pressure where we can, in the forums we have available to us, to support the overall agenda that’s being pursued by that movement. That includes continuing to argue for Israel to be isolated, given its conduct, and the need for the dismantling of the occupation and the end to apartheid in Palestine.”

The crowd then erupted to welcome recently returned activists from the Sumud Flotilla, Abu Bakir Rafiq, Juliet Lamont, and Suruya McEwan. Rafiq began his speech by reflecting on the nature of the non-violent mission, made up of 496 ordinary civilians from 46 different countries, attempting to break the illegal siege on Gaza. Something, Rafiq noted, that our government’s should have done and should be doing. He described the nature of his imprisonment as he was kept in a cage of four by six metres with 83 other men. He described seeing two Palestinian prisoners, blindfolded, with both their hands and feet chained. When he was released to return back to Australia, Rafiq could not help but think about those two men, and the over 10,000 Palestinians imprisoned today.

Rafiq finished with a striking call to action: “Do not allow yourself to be scared. Do not allow them to place fear in your heart, because there is nothing to fear when you’re on the right side of history.”

Juliet Lamont began by acknowledging that the safety her white privilege afforded her whilst imprisoned has made her keenly aware of the genocidal history of Australia. “We are so good at genocide in this country.” Lamont shared anecdotes from her time on the flotilla; her first story detailed Israel’s psychological warfare tactics of playing Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds over the radio before drone bombing the boat. The second was a heartwarming story of a doctor who, though exhausted from working tirelessly in Gaza, wanted to know the incoming activist’s lunch order, demonstrating the enormous hospitality of Gazan’s that still exists in the context of endless bombardment.

Finally, McEwan also emphasised that, despite their torture, they “got the five star Western passport privileged version of being in prison.” He finished his speech with a slam poem that he wrote for the Palestinian people.

“Careful conceiving of the martyrs in the sky, because they’re here, living and breathing in your heart, up in your mind not just basking in the light on the path and in the fight, in the darkness, in the fire, in the spark that’s in your eyes, I see them. I hear them in the laughter of your child. For real, they fear them. Every March and every riot, every act of resistance, every part of the defiance, every activist, resistance fighter, artist, and writer, every youth and every student and truth and every movement that the partisans and after, if the fight is inspired, every bella ciao bellowed out of every pair of lips…”

The final speaker was Rula Khalafawi, a Palestinian woman from Gaza. She recounted the destruction of her family home. “These were not just quarters of cement and rooms of concrete, they were homes full of food and full of love.” Regarding the peace plan, she claimed that it is merely a “veneer to allow Israel to continue its settler colonial expansion.” She concluded her speech with Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer’s famous words: “If I must die, you must live to tell my story.”

The 10,000 strong crowd then marched across the heart of the city, travelling down George St to Belmore Park. A large contingent of protestors carried a massive Palestinian flag, emblazoned with prayers for peace, and condemnations like ‘Albo, how did you go from pro-Palestine to pro-genocide?’

Two years on, thousands still rally in Sydney weekly for the freedom and self-determination of Palestinians. Despite repression, violence, and anti-protest efforts, Palestine solidarity and mobilisation remains staunch and unwavering. For two years the people have demanded an end to the relentless bombing, and end to Australia exporting arms to Israel, and an end to the genocide in Gaza.