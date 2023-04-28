Candidate withdraws from the USU Board Election

Former candidate Hui Poi Lam has withdrawn from the USU Election.

Before their withdrawal, Honi had not been able to successfully contact Hui Poi Lam. Nor were the USU, when Honi reached out earlier this week to try to find out their contact details and were informed that they had not been responding to communication.

There are now 11 remaining candidates in this year’s election: Ben Hines (Libdependent), Ben Moore, Bryson Constable (Liberal/Colleges), Grace Porter (Unity), Grace Wallman (Switch), Julia Lim, K. Philips (Interpol), Sargun Saluja (NLS), Syed Ahmad Sabaat, Teng Yong Khoo, Victor Zhang (Engineers).

Voting will open on 8 May, with candidates able to begin online campaigning from 29 April and in person campaigning from 1 May.