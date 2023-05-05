BREAKING: Teng Yong Khoo withdraws from USU Board Race

Independent candidate Teng Yong Khoo has announced that they will be exiting the 2023 USU Board Election via a story on their personal Instagram account.

“Overnight I have to make a very difficult decision to withdraw from the USU election,” the statement read.

“Thank you to everyone who supported in this contest and I wish the best to the remaining candidates.”

Given the proximity of Khoo’s withdrawal to voting week, it is unclear whether their name will remain on the online ballot.

This leaves ten candidates in the running: Bryson Constable (Liberal); Benjamin Hines (Libdependent/Independent); Julia Lim (Independent); Ben Moore (Joke); K. Philips (INTERPOL); Grace Porter (Unity); Syed Ahmad Sabaat (Independent); Sargun Saluja (NLS); Grace Wallman (Switchroots) and Victor Zhang (Engineers).

Voting will take place online from Monday 8 May. Only USU members will be eligible to vote.