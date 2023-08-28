“Grimace is getting the recognition he deserves”: August USU Board Recap

The University of Sydney Union’s Board met on Friday for their monthly meeting, inviting Honi along to enjoy (free) cold pizza and partake in the festivities.

The only motion on notice this month was one to invest in disability housing through Australian Unity. It’s a 10 year investment linked to NDIS provision that will strengthen their investment portfolio. Grace Wallman, Disabilities Officer, voiced her support for the investment: “I really was very glad to see the recommendation.”

Onor Nottle raised a question about the V-Team, noting Honi’s coverage of the unpaid aspects of the job. She particularly noted recommendations about the hours worked by the V-Teams as well as their shift lengths, and said “it’s important to monitor the way V-Teams are feeling about their roles.”



Sharifi noted that the USU is working to implement feedback for the V-Team. Mills noted the upcoming position of V-Team Coordinator, saying that it will be a dedicated resource for volunteers to access throughout their time. The role is currently publicly advertised on the USU jobs page.

The finance report was supposedly juiced for this month (Honi does not receive a copy of the report due to confidentiality concerns). July was a good month for the USU, with a net profit of $190k due to the increased activity around Welcome Fest. They also recognised an additional $350k of contractual income that wasn’t previously recognised. Board members thanked Michelle, the Finance Officer, for the new format, and Sharifi said that “the Board acknowledges that it’s a process, as things cannot happen overnight.”

Onor Nottle gave a brief report as Honorary Secretary, praising staff for participating in Wear it Purple Day. Nick Dower also took his Honorary Treasurer report as read, thanking the Finance team for their reporting.

Madhullikaa Singh listed exciting events from the past month, including the centenary event celebrating 100 years since the first international student arrived at USyd. She was proud to note the USU’s involvement, as 2000 students attended and the USU organised markets and student performances. Further, she thanked the USU for their work on Welcome Fest, the PULP team for their first launch and revue societies for a successful Faculty Revue season.

Nazanin Sharifi took her report as read, but noted that she was excited to provide more free food to students as part of efforts to support people during the cost of living crisis.

Julia Lim gave the Ethnocultural Officer report, announcing that the ethnocultural space is ready to go. She spoke about the feedback they had taken on for the space, including arts and craft spaces as well as study spaces. The USU has purchased art from the ethnocultural art auction to hang in the room, representing students of diverse backgrounds. Lim also noted the start of a collaboration with SUPRA for next year’s welcome week.

Grace Wallman gave the Disability Officer report, noting the upcoming opening of the Disabilities space. Wallman is working with SRC and SUPRA to plan an opening event, and said that she was glad it was a “reflection of USU’s genuine connection for better accessibility”.

Grace Porter gave the Women’s Officer report, speaking about the process for Women’s Honi kicking off. She also spoke about planning meetings for the upcoming radical pride and consent week, which she is working on with the Women’s and the Queer Officers at the SRC. Porter emphasised the work they will be doing to emphasise queer, Indigenous and disability perspectives.

Alexander Poirier spoke about Wear it Purple day, expressing joy that “Grimace is getting the recognition he deserves”. He promoted the Wear It Purple party at Hermanns.

The next USU meeting will be on the 29th of September.