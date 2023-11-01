Booze, blues, and bust-ups in a tense November SRC Council meeting

The November SRC Council was deemed inquorate at 6:33pm. No motions were heard.

Quorum failed after most of Socialist Alternative and two-thirds of Student Unity failed to attend the meeting. A handful of councillors from other factions, and independents, did not attend, dooming November Council to be the second of the year to fail to hit quorum.

Honi understands that vodka gatorade (yellow) is Rose Donnelly’s (NLS) drink of choice. Ishbel Dunsmore (Grassroots) was told off by Julia, Council Secretary, for vaping indoors.

A total of six vodka lemon lime bitters were consumed. Honi suspects that more drinks may be consumed later this evening.