Disclaimer: Editors Pranay Jha and Liam Thorne are not involved in the 2019 coverage of the Honi Soit, NUS and SRC elections.

Honi Soit is exit polling voters at polling booths across campus on all three days of polling. The graphs below will be updated in real time to reflect these results.

Stay on top of the action with our live blog.

Got a tip? Let us know.