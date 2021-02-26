University to share float with NSW Police at Mardi Gras

The University of Sydney is proud to be sharing a float with NSW police at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

In a press release this morning, Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen Garton said: “Due to our current financial situation, the University is unable to have its own float this year. Thankfully, our friends at NSW Police have welcomed us to share in what’s looking to be another exciting collaboration!”

“Our theme this year is ‘Knowledge = Growth’. Don’t ask me what that means!” Garton continued. “If you’re a true ally, like me, you would know” he chuckled, proceeding to open his blazer to reveal a rainbow University lanyard.

“And by the way — my pronouns are he/him. Boots the house down mama!”

In the same week, the University also announced its new strategy to stop homophobia on campus, unveiling a new rainbow profile picture and a range of LGBT-friendly Zoom backgrounds.

One of the aforementioned Zoom backgrounds.

It will also be renaming the Wentworth Building to the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Building’ after years of community support for changing the name.

“But it’s not just students we’re looking out for. We are committed to providing equal opportunities for our LGBT staff,” Garton added.

“That’s why we’re implementing quotas for LGBT-identifying staff to participate in our revitalised voluntary redundancy program, especially our LGBT-identifying staff of colour.”