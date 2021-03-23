University buildings flooded due to extreme weather

Multiple University buildings have experienced flooding and leaks in light of the extreme weather conditions that have hit Sydney in the past week.

Impacted buildings include the New Law Building, the Peter Nicol Russell Building, and Abercrombie Business School.

Students have been reallocated classes in the meantime, with a University spokesperson claiming their Incident Response Team (IRT) has been working to “ensure the safety of the campus community and animals, as well as its infrastructure.”

The IRT initiated preventative measures across high-risk areas last week which included installing sandbags, drain cleaning, and putting in place lessons from past events.

The University insists that the overall impact to campus remains “medium to low” with “no major disruptions to teaching or research” being reported. However, repairs have been commenced and the IRT is expected to be in place until Wednesday March 24.

There have been multiple defects caused by the University’s infrastructure recently, including urine flooding PNR building’s study spaces and a door closing mechanism falling off the Susan Wakil building, injuring a student.