Editorial: Week 4, Semester 1

I was asked by a friend last night about how Honi has been. I didn’t answer them well, because I think I focus too much on the stresses and imperfections of the job. But I wanted to reflect on why I love this silly little paper, and what I think Honi is (and could be) for students and the wider world.

Honi is a time capsule of what students are thinking, feeling and experiencing in any given week. When this edition gets stored in the University archives, like every edition before it, students of the future will look back on our thoughts around the Oprah royal interview and an Australian republic (p 7), our anger at misogynist governments (p 4), our bemusement at the lack of period products around uni (p 15), our disappointment at climate inaction (p 6) and our fight against transphobic legislation (p 8).

Honi empowers students to give their perspectives on important issues. Every article in Honi is borne out of a deep desire to share one’s thoughts on something that matters to them. I’m particularly heartbroken by a writer’s personal reflection on their sexual assault and their treatment by the University (p 14) – we feel deeply grateful to them for writing a piece that is so open and vulnerable. Moreover, very rarely can you find other media outlets where a feature that analyses how Western copyright systems limit Indigenous artists (p 12) can sit next to potent pop culture analysis on RuPaul’s Drag Race (p 17) and how the media mistreats famous women (p 16).

Honi supports students to express themselves creatively. My hope for this year is that Honi is a place where anyone can challenge themselves, in a way that uni classes don’t, and to put pen or brush to paper to express themselves. This edition is filled with dazzling art, moving pieces on young lovers (p 19) and university as a liminal space (p 19), and the latest endeavour from student playwrights (p 18).

Honi celebrates the good in the world, despite the bad. As students, one of our strongest qualities is that we find it preferable, even necessary, to hold out hope for the future. A lot of articles in this edition are joyous, from recognising the journeys of regional musicians (p 11) to imagining alternative models of education (p 10).

To close, I want to thank every person that has contributed for the first time to Honi this week. My favourite part of being an editor is helping new, talented reporters shine, and I’m honoured that your contributions are in this week’s edition. If you’re reading this and want to get involved with writing, creating or producing with us, shoot an email to editors@honisoit.com.

– Jeffrey