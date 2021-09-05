Award Winners – DESTINATION – 2021 Honi Soit Writing Competition
Congratulations to our winners!
We announced the winners of the 2021 Honi Soit Writing Competition on Wednesday 1 September. We had a record 115 entries across both categories, and the quality of pieces was extremely high!
Thank you to our judges, Catriona Menzies-Pike and Vanessa Berry.
Fiction
1st place: “Good and Nowhere” by Zachary Picker
2nd place: “You’ll Find Her Heart in the Garden” by Aylish Dowsett
3rd place: “Asiana” by Justin Lai
People’s Choice: “Inpatient” by Niamh Gallagher
Shortlist: “The San Catalina Resort” by Caitlin Marinelli
Shortlist: “A Lighthouse” by Genevieve Couvret
Shortlist: “Swan” by Grace Roodenrys
Shortlist: “March to September” by Patrick McKenzie
Shortlist: “Circular Quay” by Riley Vaughan
Shortlist: “A Ballad on the Boardwalk” by William Solomon
Non-Fiction
1st place: “Inextinguishable Embers” by Kelton Muir de Moore
2nd place: “A Love Letter to my Ex-Religion” by Sophie Shead
3rd place: “Future Aesthetics of Cyber Sociality” by Fergus Berney-Gibson
People’s Choice: “A Writer, Perceived” by Kate Woodbury
Shortlist: “Repatriation Discourse” by Ariana Haghighi
Shortlist: “The Primitivism of Climate Activism” by Iggy Boyd