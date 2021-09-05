Uncategorized //

Future Aesthetics of Cyber-Sociality

3rd place in the Non-Fiction section of the Honi Soit Writing Competition 2021

When we were allowed to go out, I once had a curious coincidence. I had finished up at a  club and headed to catch a night bus home. As I waited, I saw a friend of a friend keeled  over a garbage bin. I let him be. He had a friend with him holding his hair. My bus arrived,  and I sat onto the familiar green stickers. Over the bridge of my mask, I opened TikTok, to  the ‘for you page’, (TikTok’s primary content stream, an algorithm based endless scroll). As  the bus pulled away: I saw the same friend of a friend, in a grainy video, preparing for a  night out. He was pregaming with a group of mates, the full party palooza. It had many  comments. He has a strong amount of followers, but nothing influencer level.  

As I watched him perform the glamorous motions of a night out on my phone, I turned and  watched him finish throwing up. A few days later, on my ‘for you page’ again, I nearly  scrolled past an ad for a mood lighting lamp. But as I did so, I realised that the person  introducing the ad was him. I didn’t think he was influential enough for advertising but I  suppose even ‘micro influencers’ have snuck into digital advertising. Over the course of 48  hours, I was privy to three seperate versions of a person. Two of which are solely digital  and intentionally created perspectives of them. On first thought, there’s an obviousness to  having different digital presences. Quite clearly, your Linked In has a different set of  aesthetic qualities than your personal instagram.  

As do many people in creative industries, I have both a personal and a public instagram.  The public is a portfolio of work and projects, bundled into a ‘relatable’ format that is  designed to be more engaging than a website. It is a tightly curated mix of shots featuring  people, work, stories and matching cover art. Conversely, my personal is erratic and  sporadic. It’s a collection of photos of myself and friends in social and personal settings. I  imagine it reads as a ‘genuine’ reflection of my personal life.  

 We may like to think that our personal accounts are unvarnished, free-form, ‘true’  depictions of our life and that our professional accounts are the only contrived  representations. But that’s not true, is it? All our social media is curated by ourselves. I  choose what pictures to post, I think about who follows me, I choose how to create this  image of myself. Now more than ever, these digital versions of ourselves are becoming  more and more pronounced and performative. Six years ago, an average person’s  instagram page would be a collection of images they enjoyed, perhaps with textured filters 

to hint at film or genre. Now, if you review someone’s profile page on something like tiktok,  you’ll see most content is referential to trends, genres, moods or external media.  

This is partially due to the nature of the platform. TikTok is based around sounds, trends  and audiovisual content.This has led to the majority of people on the platform using tropes  to create content. This isn’t just an influencer phenomenon. Users are invited to engage  with and perform film, television and broader visual art tropes. Often these tropes are  signalled through the utilisation of user generated sounds, for instance the song  Marlborough Nights by Lonely God quickly became used to denote the romanticisation of  coming of age narratives and youthful adventures. Considering the proliferation of this  content, (TikTok alone boasts nearly 700 million users) and suddenly you have thousands  of minute long videos performing tropes we would associate with rom-coms and cute tv  romances. Condensed into the bare essentials of media, and made entirely for free.  Uncompensated performance.  

Since widespread access to the internet, websites have become increasingly targeted in  what content they want you to post. Pre- ‘Social Media’, most digital spaces were  undefined, anonymous, and very small scale. Searching early digital history, there’s a  pervasive feeling of being able to ‘stumble upon anything’. Message boards and  chatrooms were generalised, (albeit with many themed to games or technology) and more  similar to the forum section on the technology support pages of today. The way we existed  digitally was based around decentralised and anonymous conversation about broad or  nebulous topics. Occasionally you’d have person to person engagement and create new  digital friends based on shared interests.  

However with the emergence of the mid 2000s social media, eg. Myspace and Facebook,  these websites focused broad, random posting into posting into anything that’s random  about you. About the poster. Then quickly, it got more specific. Instagram was your photos.  LinkedIn was your career profile. Each of these are effectively interested in a different  element of your digital footprint, an element that fits into their user engagement and  advertising strategy. TikTok desperately wants you to make engaging audiovisual content.  The more tailored the content is to you, the more likely it is you will continue to engage  with the content, and any peripheral ads. The new social media of now is so targeted it’s  nearly perverse. 

These different selves you have tailor-made for the platform, are new commercially friendly  selves that people who then engage with your profile can view and relate to. In TikTok’s  case, it’s through that aforementioned stylisation of sociality. It’s easy to view an  influencer’s life as a chic and cool coming of age movie when they are simply utilising and  performing the tropes of a coming of age movie.  

Parasocial relationships, (the psychological relationships an audience have with the  performers of mass media) are excellent fodder for these platforms as they are perfect for  advertising. If you ‘trust’ someone because you have a parasocial relationship with them,  then you are more likely to buy from them.  

If we combine this with the micro-influencer zeitgeist of the last couple years, the  destination for digital communication is changing drastically. Previously, community  leaders were religious, or civil, or even just people active in the community.  

Our present experience suggests that influencers, as their name suggests, have become  leaders for many communities in digital space. Previously it would be untoward and  disgraceful for someone like a pastor to advertise to the community. But these digital  community leaders are different in a very meaningful way because they’ve been co-opted  by a capital system. No one has a problem with the fact that their leaders are trying to flog  them with junk for profit. 

Slowly, we are all in some form becoming ‘influencers’. We exist digitally in curated forms,  and our continued digital existence is the content that people engage with, and that  companies can profit from. In conjunction, the abuse of parasocial relationships is  becoming normalised and incentivised, and the simple horror is laid bare; Everyone’s out  to sell you something.

