    Budgets Targets Tracker (based on 2023-2025)

    By Analysis 3 Mins Read

    The Education Portfolio Budget Statement released numerous educational “targets”, some of which address the University Accord Report recommendations. The below table selects key targets and will act as a dynamic tracker as data becomes increasingly available. A surprisingly low amount of data was available for the Education portfolio compared to other portfolio budget statements.

    Most targets have remained the same between 2023 and 2024. Some targets stipulate percentage increases or decreases, whereas others simply aim for a general upturn or downturn. These targets are insights into the policy objectives of the Federal Government, and the stakeholders about which it cares most.

    A notable alteration pertains to employability targets for international students. The 2023 target aimed for 85% of graduand international students to be employed or enrolled in further study; in this Budget, the “enrolled in further study” element has been eradicated and the target has sunk to 70%. This aligns with the Government’s policy objectives to rein in international student numbers due to housing and accreditation crises.

    Another intriguing development is the readily-achieved allocated Commonwealth Supported Places focused on STEM disciplines: since the 2023 target, 4,001 places in STEM courses across 16 education providers have been created. Notably, the wording of the achieved target reiterates that these STEM courses are “needed to support AUKUS initiatives”. Clearly, the Government’s defence priorities are in full swing.

    Performance Measure2023 Target2024 TargetOn track?
    Proportion of 25-34 year olds with a tertiary qualification (Certificate III or above)Increase from previous yearSame as 2023On track
    Attrition rate for domestic undergraduatesLower than 15%Same as 2023Data not yet available
    Proportion of undergraduates who are employed within 4-6 months of degree completion85% or higherSame as 2023Data not yet available
    Proportion of domestic undergraduates who are from a low socio-economic background16% or higherSame as 2023Data not yet available
    Proportion of higher education students who are Indigenous2% or higherSame as 2023Data not yet available
    Proportion of domestic undergraduate students who rate the teaching quality at their institution positively80% or higherSame as 2023Data not yet available
    Proportion of research publications in the world’s top 10% most highly cited journalists that are Australian research publicationsAbove the OECD averageSame as 2023Data not yet available
    Indigenous higher degree by research completionsIncrease from previous yearSame as 2023Data not yet available
    Proportion of international students employed/enrolled in further study after graduation85% or higher70% or higher Note: 2024 target removes “enrolled in further study” componentData not yet available
    Allocate additional Commonwealth Supported Places (CSP) focused on STEM disciplinesAdditional 4,000 CSPs from 2024N/AAchieved  4,001 places in STEM courses “needed to support AUKUS initiatives”
    Demonstrated improvements in sector awareness, identification, analysis and response to integrity risks (for TEQSA) 90% of websites advertising or offering commercial academic cheating services blocked; at least 500 removals of social media accounts and posts per financial yearSame as 2023On track

    We acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The University of Sydney – where we write, publish and distribute Honi Soit – is on the sovereign land of these people. As students and journalists, we recognise our complicity in the ongoing colonisation of Indigenous land. In recognition of our privilege, we vow to not only include, but to prioritise and centre the experiences of Indigenous people, and to be reflective when we fail to be a counterpoint to the racism that plagues the mainstream media.

