Budgets Targets Tracker (based on 2023-2025)

The Education Portfolio Budget Statement released numerous educational “targets”, some of which address the University Accord Report recommendations. The below table selects key targets and will act as a dynamic tracker as data becomes increasingly available. A surprisingly low amount of data was available for the Education portfolio compared to other portfolio budget statements.

Most targets have remained the same between 2023 and 2024. Some targets stipulate percentage increases or decreases, whereas others simply aim for a general upturn or downturn. These targets are insights into the policy objectives of the Federal Government, and the stakeholders about which it cares most.

A notable alteration pertains to employability targets for international students. The 2023 target aimed for 85% of graduand international students to be employed or enrolled in further study; in this Budget, the “enrolled in further study” element has been eradicated and the target has sunk to 70%. This aligns with the Government’s policy objectives to rein in international student numbers due to housing and accreditation crises.

Another intriguing development is the readily-achieved allocated Commonwealth Supported Places focused on STEM disciplines: since the 2023 target, 4,001 places in STEM courses across 16 education providers have been created. Notably, the wording of the achieved target reiterates that these STEM courses are “needed to support AUKUS initiatives”. Clearly, the Government’s defence priorities are in full swing.