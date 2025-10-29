EDITORIAL: Week 12, Semester 2, 2025

It is remarked that it is easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism (attributed to Zizek, Jameson, and/or Fisher). Yet, there has never been a moment where there is a more intense need to radically change our society.

Earlier this month we witnessed a truly inspiring scene where Italian workers led a general strike in solidarity with Palestine, to shut down the supply of arms that aid and abet the genocide in Palestine. Up to one million Italians took to the streets, railway stations, and ports to block everything (Blocchiamo tutto).

In early 2024, I attended a picket at Port Botany to blockade a ship bound for Israel. Under the new anti-protest law regime, protests and demonstrations outside ‘major facilities’ including ports are criminalised with penalties of up to $22,000 in fines and a two-year imprisonment. Yet, hundreds showed up in defiance of these unjust anti-protest laws. This remains a moment etched in my memory, serving as a reminder for what solidarity should look like: solidarity from Gadigal to Gaza, from the river to sea.

During the 2025 Student Journalism Conference, I had the distinct honour of interviewing esteemed investigative journalists Antony Loewenstein and Wendy Bacon. Each had a wealth of experience and wisdom to share.

Wendy Bacon’s description of journalism serves as my guide to what good journalism is:

“I am an investigative journalist who is also a political activist. This means that I want my journalism to be useful to those who resist abuses of power and seek social justice rather than supporting existing power structures, which is what a lot of journalism does. My emphasis is on information that I hope will empower people to take action.”

In this edition, I cover the report and recommendations of the Expert Council on University Governance; Anatasia Dale, James Fitzgerald Sice, and Remy Lebreton interview Chris Hedges after the National Press Club cancelled his talk to discuss the responsibility of journalists when reporting on genocide; Jenna Rees reports on the introduction of the Human Rights Bill 2025 in NSW parliament, which is heading to an inquiry; and I report on the shameful vote against a disallowance motion that sought to close a loophole that watered down the laws ending no-grounds evictions.

One of my proudest moments this year was when the research I did for a story on the very topic of regulator loopholes that enabled dodgy ‘renovictions’ was quoted in NSW Parliament by no less than the NSW Liberals. The Liberals sought to disallow the same regulations that enabled the ‘renoviction’ loophole (ponder upon that for a moment), and quoted sources I had spoken to. The tell was that they quoted Labor for Ending Homelessness’s opposition to the regulatory loophole.

Needless to say, I enjoy a good wedge, though I would appreciate being credited next time. I’m not under any illusions that the Liberals are genuine friends of renters, but it warrants reflection how we got to this stage, where Labor is actively attempting to outflank the right on being pro-landlord.

It brings me immense joy to say that this edition has several long-form pieces and investigations. Charlotte investigates the dire state of childcare on campus on page 11. This was also a topic that my late friend Nguyen Khanh Tran investigated and I am sure they would be glad that Charlotte is able to publish this vital piece.

I write about the history and role of the Sydney Peace Foundation and Peace and Conflict Studies on page 14. On page 18, Ellie investigates the continuing failure of the University and associated Colleges in delivering justice for victim-survivors.

Last week, the Honi editors took an excursion to the News Limited printing facility to see how the sausage is made. Imogen, Charlotte, and I write about this experience on page 16.

Mehnaaz writes on page 26 of the continuing betrayal of Palestinian journalists and the truth at the hands of Western media. The Committee to Protect Journalists determined that between 2023 and 2025, Israel has killed over 200 journalists and media workers in Palestine. Israel has deliberately murdered 59 journalists and media workers. In the last decade, Israel is responsible for one in three journalists killed worldwide, and responsible for one in six journalists deliberately murdered.

My term as editor in the politburo running the campus rag Honi Soit draws ever closer to an end. As cliched as it is, there is no experience like this one. All the love to the family I have found in my term.

Dare to struggle, dare to win.

Tata and farewell,

Victor