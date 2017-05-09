Protest student Fee increases - Wed 17th May
News // USU Election

Breaking: USU Board candidate Zhixian Wang excluded from the election

It’s day two of campaigning and shit has already hit the proverbial fan.

18268515_421236511565347_3221744857346134176_n
by

University of Sydney Union (USU) President Michael Rees has announced candidate Zhixian Wang has been excluded from the 2017 USU Board election, at this afternoon’s Candidate’s Soapbox.

The USU Returning Officer found Wang was posting on WeChat and offering a large group of University students money, through WeChat’s ‘Red Packets’ functionality, to encourage students to vote for her.

Screenshots from WeChat showing Zhixian's campaign offering money to students using the 'Red Packet' feature.

Screen Shot 2017-05-09 at 2.26.53 PM
Screenshots showing Zhixian’s USU campaign offering money to students for votes on WeChat, using WeChat’s ‘Red Packet’ function.

She was found in breach of USU Regulations t 8.10.1(1) and r 8.10.1(p)(ii), which prohibit candidates from bribing students for votes, and publishing material “that is, or is likely to be, misleading or deceptive”, respectfully.

This ban also follows accusations from a fellow board candidate, who prefers to be anonymous, that Wang had chalked campaign slogans on the bridge connecting Wentworth Building and Eastern avenue that allegedly bribed students for votes.

The phrases (““办证”, “迷药), when translated, are alleged to mean she would “provide you with fake ID and drugs that make you sleep if elected”, according to the complaint submitted to the Returning Officer.

The written complaint continued: “We believe that Zhixian should be immediately banned from running and furthermore, should face consequences for the illegality of her bribery suggestions.”

The complainant told Honi, “we are appalled because this should be fair process. Someone who is so willing to act immorally should not be a representative of the student body.”

But before her exclusion, Zhixian had told Honi the phrase ““办证”, “迷药”, appears on city walls of city buildings regularly in China and can be classified as ‘Graffiti Art’.

“[The phrase] carries with it cultural connotations that are deeply rooted in Chinese people’s memories,” she told Honi.

“There is no intention to sell anything or induce onlookers to buy anything from us. You can’t understand the meaning of this content easily if you simply translate it literally. For us, the cultural and cynical symbolism is more important.”

“We were hoping this would resonate with overseas Chinese students, therefore gaining attention for our campaign… We are not trading anything or making any deal with anyone for profit or interest – this is not the meaning behind these sayings.”

Zhixian told Honi she realises “it was inappropriate and may lead to misunderstanding for people who are unaware of the cultural background behind these Chinese sayings.’ The chalking has since been removed.

Reese said an official statement will be available on the USU website shortly.

Filed under:
NUS Education campaign image claiming that University of Sydney Arts students will incur a 33% fee hike under its new compulsory four-year arts degree. The word 'compulsory' is circled and labelled 'FAKE NEWS'.

Strategic Plan

New degree confuses the NUS and everyone else too

By

Mega Exchange Partnerships

Student Exchange

USyd rolling out ‘super-exchange’ partnerships

By

Really long, many words

Misc

Really long, many words: week 4

By

Reprint, reuse, recycle

Misc

Reprint, reuse, recycle: week 4

By

The 2017 SRC logo with Krispy Kreme's around it.

SRC

The case for a low SES officer

There is one marginalised group lacking representation on the Student Representative Council.

By