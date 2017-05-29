Courtney Thompson set to be next USU President

Courtney Thompson is set to be elected the next University of Sydney Union (USU) President, after she and rival candidate Grace Franki came to an agreement today that will see Franki elected honorary secretary.

Thompson’s ticket will also see Esther Shim elected vice president and Yifan Kong elected honorary treasurer. Thompson, Shim, Kong and Franki are all independents.

Thompson told Honi, “We’ve all agreed that it’s in the best interests of the union that we form a united executive that is committed to working together. As such, we’re excited to say we’ll be working as a team with Grace as Honorary Secretary and can’t wait to work with her over the next year in leading the organisation.”

Each year after the election of five or six new USU Board Directors, the incoming and current directors elect their new executive.

The positions up for grabs include the union’s president, vice president, honorary treasurer, honorary secretary, and wom*n’s, queer, environment, ethnocultural and international student portfolio holders.

Honi reported in this week’s paper that presidential hopefuls Thompson and Franki had been meeting with newly elected board directors in an attempt to secure their votes. The breakdown of votes provided to us put Thompson in the lead.

The Board will vote this Thursday, June 1 at a meeting in the Holme Building’s Cullen Room.