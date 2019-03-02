Tim Anderson lodges Fair Work Commission complaint against USyd

Dr Tim Anderson has lodged an application with the Fair Work Commission contesting his dismissal as a senior lecturer at the University of Sydney in early February. Anderson alleges that the University made multiple breaches of the Fair Work Act as well as their own Enterprise Agreement.

In a statement on his website, Anderson explains that the purpose of his application is to seek reinstatement at the University, as well as penalty orders. Anderson goes on to reassert his position with reference to the lecture materials involved in his dismissal, which featured a swastika superimposed over an Israeli flag.

“I do indeed compare Israel with the Nazi regime. They are not the same, but there are important parallels. The terrible crimes committed against Jewish people in Europe should not blind us to the ongoing crimes of the Jewish-European colony against the people of Palestine,” Anderson wrote.

This development at the Fair Work Commission is the most recent event in what has become a long running saga between the University and Anderson concerning the academic’s employment.

Anderson originally had his employment suspended pending review in December last year and was formally dismissed in February by an employment review panel. Anderson accused the University of “censorial abuse” in relation to his dismissal.