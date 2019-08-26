We have a new podcast! Introducing, Rag Off

It’s never too late to try something new, so we’ve started a podcast called Rag Off!

In Episode One you’ll be hearing conversations led by Pranay Jha, the editor in chief of this semester’s Week 1 edition. He interviews Layla Mkh, Swapnik Sanagavarapu, and Nell O’Grady about their articles in the edition. Plus, he has a chat with Amelia Mertha about the cover art.

Content warning: violence, death, transphobia

RAG OFF – EPISODE 1 – The Legacy Edition

Music and editing by Amelia Mertha | Editorial oversight by Pranay Jha



Episode notes: