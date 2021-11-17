VC Mark Scott generously gives ‘COVID recognition high fives’ to all staff

As a thank you for their “valuable” contributions to the University, Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott has announced plans to provide a one-off, COVID-safe high five to all staff over Zoom on Tuesday.

“Our wonderful staff have worked tirelessly throughout this year’s pandemic, some unpaid to the alleged tune of $2 million,” Scott said. “And to that, I give them an A for Effort!”

At the webinar, Scott will open individual breakout rooms and make rounds to give each person their personalised high-five. Scott suggested that particularly hard-working staff may also receive two thumbs up.

Members of the University Executive will not be eligible for a high five but will each receive $300,000 ‘COVID tokens of appreciation.’