List of venues with free period products on campus:

1) Abercrombie

The Network of Women society provide pads and tampons within the Abercrombie bathrooms.



2) Manning

Free Pixii pads and tampons available in male, female, and unisex bathrooms, provided by the USU.

3) Holme

Free Pixii pads and tampons available in male, female, and unisex bathrooms, provided by the USU.

4) Wentworth

Free Pixii pads and tampons available in male, female, and unisex bathrooms, provided by the USU.

5) FoodHub – Wentworth

Free food and items to University students struggling financially or with food insecurity, provided by the SRC and the USU in collaboration. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm.

6) Carslaw basement

Dignity Vending Machine providing free Libra period product boxes — which include six tampons and two pads.

7) Law buildings

Free products can be found in the SULS office, and recently in most law building bathrooms.

8) PNR

Engineering societies across campus fundraise yearly to stock every bathroom (male, female, and unisex) in the PNR building, and received faculty funding last year for more products across other engineering buildings.

If we have missed any locations on campus, send us an email to editors@honisoit.com and we’ll update the list above.