Honi Soit qui mail y post

Over the last month of lockdown, 291 people have signed up to receive print copies of Honi Soit in the mail.

Honi is now delivered to 182 suburbs across 40 Sydney local government areas (LGA).

Print readers are heavily concentrated in the Inner West and City of Sydney LGAs, which together account for a third of readers. Only a quarter of the wider domestic student body resides in these two LGAs, according to figures collated by the University. 

Parramatta is also overrepresented in the readership, while the proportion of readers in other LGAs is comparable to the makeup of the student body.

There are four readers in Wollongong, one in Newcastle and six others across regional New South Wales. There are also five readers in Melbourne, four in Adelaide, two in Canberra, and a solitary loyal reader in Perth.

The ten most common LGAs of readers are the Inner West (66), City of Sydney (26), Parramatta (25), Canterbury-Bankstown (17), Ku-ring-gai (14), Blacktown (11), Hornsby (10), Bayside (10), Randwick (9) and Northern Beaches (7).

The most common suburbs are Newtown (17), Camperdown (11), Glebe (8), Earlwood (6), Darlington (5) and Petersham (5).

You can sign up to receive a free weekly copy of Honi in the post here.

LGA/SuburbReaders
INNER WEST66
Newtown17
Camperdown11
Petersham5
Ashfield4
Stanmore4
Balmain3
Marrickville3
Haberfield3
Lilyfield3
Enmore3
Leichhardt3
St Peters1
Tempe1
Sydenham1
Dulwich Hill1
Rozelle1
Annandale1
Lewisham1
SYDNEY26
Glebe8
Darlington5
Surry Hills3
Redfern3
Chippendale2
Ultimo1
Sydney1
Zetland1
Alexandria1
Erskineville1
CITY OF PARRAMATTA25
Wentworthville3
Eastwood2
West Pennant Hills2
Epping2
Carlingford2
Parramatta2
Dundas2
Rydalmere2
Oatlands1
Merrylands1
Beecroft1
North Parramatta1
Northmead1
Ermington1
Auburn1
Granville1
CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN17
Earlwood6
Hurlstone Park3
Chester Hill2
Belfield1
Greenacre1
Riverwood1
Yagoona1
Bankstown1
Ashbury1
KU-RING-GAI14
Pymble4
Lindfield2
West Pymble2
Roseville2
East Killara1
Turramurra1
Killara1
St Ives1
BLACKTOWN11
Toongabbie2
Prospect2
Doonside1
Bungarribee1
Riverstone1
Hassall Grove1
Woodcroft1
Blacktown1
Quakers Hill1
BAYSIDE10
Mascot2
South Bexley1
Bardwell Park1
Bardwell Valley1
Rockdale1
Bexley1
Wolli Creek1
Hillsdale1
Kogarah1
HORNSBY10
Wahroonga3
Castle Hill2
Westleigh1
Cherrybrook1
Glenorie1
North Epping1
Pennant Hills1
RANDWICK9
Randwick3
Centennial Park2
South Coogee1
Kensington1
Matraville1
Kingsford1
NORTHERN BEACHES7
Frenchs Forest2
Avalon Beach2
Mona Vale1
Collaroy Plateau1
Fairlight1
CANADA BAY6
Drummoyne3
Concord1
Russell Lea1
Five Dock1
VICTORIA5
Mulgrave1
Brunswick1
Parkville1
Kensington1
McKinnon1
SUTHERLAND SHIRE5
Kirrawee1
Como1
Miranda1
Engadine1
Illawong1
THE HILLS SHIRE5
Baulkham Hills3
Kellyville1
Bella Vista1
RYDE5
West Ryde3
Macquarie Park1
Putney1
PENRITH5
South Penrith1
Glenmore Park1
Werrington1
Jordan Springs1
Kingswood1
LIVERPOOL5
Liverpool2
Green Valley1
Wattle Grove1
Middleton Grange1
WAVERLEY4
Waverley1
Vaucluse1
Bondi1
Bronte1
GEORGES RIVER4
Peakhurst1
Oatley1
Kogarah Bay1
Mortdale1
FAIRFIELD4
Fairfield West1
Canley Vale1
Abbotsbury1
Bossley Park1
NORTH SYDNEY4
Wollstonecraft1
Crows Nest1
Cammeray1
Cremorne1
CAMPBELLTOWN4
Rosemeadow1
Macquarie Links1
Eagle Vale1
Glenfield1
WOLLONGONG4
Figtree2
Woonona1
Farmborough Heights1
SOUTH AUSTRALIA4
Trinity Gardens1
Semaphore1
Bowden1
North Adelaide1
WOOLLAHRA4
Double Bay2
Woollahra1
Bellevue Hill1
CUMBERLAND3
Fairfield1
Lidcombe1
Homebush West1
BLUE MOUNTAINS2
Winmalee1
Hazelbrook1
CENTRAL COAST2
Tascott1
East Gosford1
BURWOOD2
Croydon Park1
Burwood1
MOSMAN2
Mosman2
WILLOUGHBY2
Northbridge1
Chatswood1
CANBERRA2
O’Connor1
Canberra1
LANE COVE2
Riverview1
Lane Cove1
WINGECARRIBEE1
Moss Vale1
WESTERN AUSTRALIA1
Mount Lawley1
CAMDEN1
Spring Farm1
HUNTERS HILL1
Hunters Hill1
STRATHFIELD1
Homebush1
HAWKESBURY1
Bligh Park1
WOLLONDILLY1
Douglas Park1
LAKE MACQUARIE1
Charlestown1
NEWCASTLE1
Waratah1
EUROBODALLA1
Moruya1
SHOALHAVEN1
Bomaderry1
Total print readers291
