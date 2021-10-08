Honi Soit qui mail y post

Over the last month of lockdown, 291 people have signed up to receive print copies of Honi Soit in the mail.

Honi is now delivered to 182 suburbs across 40 Sydney local government areas (LGA).

Print readers are heavily concentrated in the Inner West and City of Sydney LGAs, which together account for a third of readers. Only a quarter of the wider domestic student body resides in these two LGAs, according to figures collated by the University.

Parramatta is also overrepresented in the readership, while the proportion of readers in other LGAs is comparable to the makeup of the student body.

There are four readers in Wollongong, one in Newcastle and six others across regional New South Wales. There are also five readers in Melbourne, four in Adelaide, two in Canberra, and a solitary loyal reader in Perth.

The ten most common LGAs of readers are the Inner West (66), City of Sydney (26), Parramatta (25), Canterbury-Bankstown (17), Ku-ring-gai (14), Blacktown (11), Hornsby (10), Bayside (10), Randwick (9) and Northern Beaches (7).

The most common suburbs are Newtown (17), Camperdown (11), Glebe (8), Earlwood (6), Darlington (5) and Petersham (5).

