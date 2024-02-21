EDITORIAL: Week 1, Semester 1, 2024

Reflecting on history is no new tool pulled from the shed. I find that when we do pull it out, we blow the dust off and serenade it with decades of criticism made louder from the privilege of retrospection and hindsight. We compare it to our present, draw parallels with other tools, reproduce its features and interrogate its function. And yet no matter what new tools have been developed we always return to the shed in some capacity.

As editor-in-chief of this edition, I wanted to capture this sentiment in the paper of our historical student tool, Honi Soit. Following the launch of our Welcome Week edition we felt fatigued with the weight of Honi Soit, but equally hopeful, with the knowledge that much like the legacy of Honi Soit, evolution is inevitable.

In this edition you will sift through time: reach into the Honi archives, explore the relationship between place and history in settler-colonial Australia; log on to tumblr; flip through the triumphant pages of her human rights advocacy; observe the inner workings of Steven Biko and student journalism and walk along Glebe Point road.

It is unbefitting to mention the criticism of history without criticising the unprecedented injustices occurring in Palestine. Honi Soit continues to send its solidarity to the families and communities suffering at the hands of indiscriminate attacks on human rights.

I am particularly proud of this week’s paper because our feature article was led entirely by the impressive, intelligent and staunch [insert any other synonym possible] women on our editorial team that I am grateful to also call some of my closest friends. We were able to piece together decades of history to paint a picture of what it has meant to be a woman in journalism and a woman in Honi Soit since its inception. I love women.