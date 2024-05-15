Snap rally about Management interference at ANU’s Gaza solidarity encampment

Following further management interference at their encampment, Students 4 Palestine organised a snap rally, attended by students and members of the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU).

The rally marched from Kambri to the Chancellor’s Building, using chants like “Disclose, Divest, We will not stop we will not rest” across the campus. At the Chancellor’s building there was a brief speak out about recent management disciplinary threats toward encampment members.

Yerin Park (Socialist Alternative) said that she and six other students from the encampment have been singled out to speak to Management today.

Park speaking at the rally.

She said that management threatened “disciplinary measures if they don’t pack up and leave the encampment by Friday”. Despite this, she reiterated that as long as the university does not disclose or divest, “we will not be moved”.

Honi spoke to Student 4 Palestine member Carter Chryse, one of the students facing direct action from ANU management.

Chryse was contacted by Management to attend a meeting about his involvement with the encampment. “At the end of this meeting,” Chryse said, “Management gave us a pad of paper and a pen and asked for more names of people at the encampment.”

Despite orders from management for the seven contacted students to “leave the encampment by Friday”, Chryse affirmed that the encampment “will not be intimidated.”

Chryse also claims that one of the seven students contacted by Management as part of the disciplinary meeting was not actually involved in the encampment.

On ANU’s ties to the genocide, Chryse explained: “Like many universities, ANU has ties to weapons corporations like Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, BAE systems that manufacture the war planes that are bombing Gaza”.

The ANU encampment has continued since April 29, and has no plans to move “to show the ANU that our money, our students will not be part of this genocide.” ANU Management have previously suspended a student for misconduct related to the encampment.