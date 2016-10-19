A year in the content mills

It has been just over a year since the USU announced they would be taking their student publications program into “new territory” by ceasing to produce the monthly BULL magazine, and moving towards a “100% digital news format”.

There was significant backlash, mainly due to the absence of student consultation, but the Big Names of Courtyard stuck with their decision to move from agriculture to industry and, this year, digital news outlet PULP launched.

One of the most interesting things about PULP for student journalists was the promise to up the $3,000 honorarium for six editors to a rough- ly $10,000 a year salary for two ($40,950 per annum, pro rata on the basis of 14-hour weeks during semester). Whitney Duan and Aparna Balakumar won the gig. Balakumar resigned at the end of semester one to go on exchange, and was replaced by Swetha Das.

So, what have the editors of PULP achieved?

Between its launch on March 3 and the writing of this article on October 7, PULP has published just 109 pieces. Over the course of last year, BULL published 228 print pieces (plus a handful of online-only pieces).

Some months were much stronger than others – the month of May saw PULP run 25 yarns, including then editor Balakumar’s Wesley College Rackweb investigation, which spawned Fairfax co-writes and drew significant attention to the issue of sexism within the University’s residential colleges. But even if you allow for the operation only starting in March, and the editors not being paid over exams and the mid-year break, this publication rate seems really low.

It would be understandable if every article published on PULP was one of their few longform standouts (Duan’s explainer of the growing tensions within the Sydney University Liberal Club springs to mind) or an interview with big name talent which would have required an email chain of PR wrangling to attain (of which there were a few), but they aren’t.