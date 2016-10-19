Home / News / #repselect Live Blog

By on October 19, 2016

Honi Soit October 19, 20166:55 pm

Overview of VP speeches:

Gibson/Bickley (Labor) open with “friends, comrades” and then talk a lot about inequality. Gibson namedrops “free education” as a (lofty) goal, with a backup of “at the very least, fair education”. Bickley adds that they’ll fight for “ordinary students to have access to higher education”, speaks about fighting for more flexible timetabling to support students who work.
Lily Campbell (SAlt) “The best thing about the Labor party is that they’re actually not the Liberal party…except in elections at Sydney Uni.” Talks about cuts and deregulation fucking over regular students, and cuts proposed by Labor more broadly. Tanya Plibersek gets namedropped – we’re not sure what she has to do with the SRC. Eventually the speech comes around to “that’s why socialists should have this job – we’re not tied to any political party, so we don’t have to defend them when they’re disgraceful on every single front”.

Ed McCann (Lib): “It’s been a lot of fun running as a Liberal…getting to experience a lot of different perspectives”. “I’m not a fascist, thank you, no autographs”. On policy, mentions more funding for mental health, and a more inclusive SRC to get a wide variety of opinions. Acknowledges that it will be a “bloody miracle” if he gets it.

Lily Campbell withdrew nomination after speaking.
Honi Soit October 19, 20166:45 pm

We’re now taking nominations for Vice President. The nominees are:
– Lily Campbell
– Ed McCann (Paulene accidentally said Ed McMahon lol)
– joint nomination from James Gibson and Ella Bickley
Candidate speeches will be 2min.
Honi Soit October 19, 20166:37 pm

For those who don’t remember last year’s repselect, the short version is that the police were called, the lights were turned out, quorum pulls were attempted and it made national headlines. This goes some way to explaining the sheer numbers of people packed into this room right now.

We’re quorate now – the meeting can begin. Outgoing prez Chloe Smith gives an Acknowledgement of Country and hands the chair over to incoming prez Isabella Brook. Here we gooooo
Honi Soit October 19, 20166:31 pm

Honi has previously reported that a group of independents (Two from the election branding Ignite), one soft right Liberal and one true independent could swing the balance of power away from the presumed majority coalition of Labor Right, Labor Left (National Labor Students) and moderate Liberals

Honi Soit October 19, 20166:23 pm
Hello nerds,
Editors Naaman Zhou, Victoria Zerbst, Andrew Bell, Subeta Vimalarajah and Sam Langford are here in the Professorial Board Room waiting for repselect to begin. Have we sent too many eds, or is Big Drama about to happen? You tell us.
For the uninitiated, the councillors that were elected by the student body a few short weeks ago will be selecting the Executive and Office Bearers for 2017. Think of it as the third branch of government.
It’s looking like standing room only at the moment, pretty packed.

