Imogen Grant narrowly elected 2018 SRC President

She beats Brendan Ma and Bella Pytka.

Grassroots candidate Imogen Grant will be narrowly elected President of the 90th Students’ Representative Council (SRC) in one of the greatest electoral upsets in recent history.

Grant, supported by Switch, was able to overcome a strong challenge from Liberal Brendan Ma after receiving the bulk of preferences from third-placed Stand Up candidate Bella Pytka.

Ma received 1489 primary votes, followed by 1177 to Grant and 910 to Pytka.

However, Pytka’s second preferences flowed strongly (56 per cent) to Grant, leaving her with a final count of 1683 and Ma with a final count of 1600.

Imogen’s victory represents an unexpected electoral comeback. 17 Grassroots tickets were excluded from the SRC councillors’ ballot after they failed to submit their nomination forms on time.

Additionally, Grant placed last on Honi’s exit after both pre-poll and day one of voting.

However, Switch campaigners were out in force today.

Grant was the SRC’s Women’s Officer this year, and campaigned heavily on her experience as an activist.

Her policies include fighting for a discrimination solicitor specialising in sexual assault and harassment, redistributing the current stipends so that all Office Bearers receive renumeration, and holding open consultation hours.

