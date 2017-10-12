Deputy Vice Chancellor (Registrar) Tyrone Carlin resigns

Vice Chancellor Michael Spence has announced the resignation of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Registrar) Tyrone Carlin from his current role.

In an email sent to University of Sydney staff, Spence disclosed Tyrone’s decision to return to a teaching role within the Business School.

“While it is sad to see him leave his current role, I am very pleased that he will be able to return to his teaching and research,” the email reads.

Honi understands that this move represents a significant step down from his present position.

Carlin will remain in his current role until the end of the year, at which point the Registrar’s Portfolio will be distributed among other members of the executive on an interim basis.

This makes Carlin the second Deputy Vice Chancellor to leave their position in the last two months.

Shane Houston, the former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Indigenous Strategy and Services), was stood down from his position on 24 August amidst rumours of a relationship between him and another member of staff.

Spence assured staff that management would work hard to ensure that their activities were not affected by the change.

“This approach is intended to ensure minimum disruption and uncertainty for you and your teams, and provide an experienced member of the leadership team with whom you can work,” Spence said.

Carlin, as one of the highest ranking University officials, has overseen a number of controversial changes, such as the centralisation of student services from individual faculty systems to a university-wide student services system.

The new system has been criticised for making it notoriously difficult for some students to receive special considerations.

One of his most significant projects was an attempt to make exchange opportunities more accessible. Carlin signed a number of mega exchange partnerships with universities around the world, and also spearheaded a failed attempt to shorten semesters to only twelve weeks.

He successfully proposed to lengthen winter holidays by two weeks, starting in 2019.

Carlin was notably absent from Tuesday’s Academic Board meeting.

Honi has reached out to Carlin for comment.

More to come.