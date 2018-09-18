LIVE SRC exit polls: Day 2

Disclaimer: Honi Editors Lamya Rahman and Liam Donohoe are not involved in any decisions or contributions to USU Board Election coverage.

Follow our live blog for updates.

It’s showtime for our four presidential candidates, 78 councillor tickets, seven NUS tickets and three Honi Soit teams. Election day is here, and campaigners will be scrambling to get voters over the line. The following two charts—first and second preferences respectively—will update in real time as we receive polling figures.

The recap so far

Based on our exit polling of nearly 1000 voters on pre-poll and Day 1, Jacky He (Panda) is still out front, though he longer has a majority of first preferences. Instead, he’s sitting on 45.7 per cent of the vote. Adriana Malavisi (Reboot/Unity) and Lara Sonnenschein (Groots) have inched up their first preference total by about two per cent each: Malavisi is now on 19.3 per cent, and Sonnenschein is on 21.6 per cent. Alex Yang (Advance) is still in last place with 13.3 per cent—up by less than a percentage point from his pre-poll total.

Read the full breakdown here.

Honi