USyd Vice Chancellor Michael Spence has this afternoon confirmed that the University will negotiate directly with the Sizzler Centre for Western Sydney Civilisation for a proposed “Western Sydney” degree.

“It’s at an early stage”, said Spence in a press release, “but we’re preparing a memorandum of understanding to ensure the negotiations are amicable.”

It’s understood the University will stipulate the inclusion of Sizzler’s cheese toast and new hickory sliders in the course’s curriculum.

The new course will not be “evaluative or comparative”, said a Sizzler representative, but hunny understands the course will include references to the infamous salad bar.

Concerns have been raised over similar negotiations at the University of Queensland, over dealings with Hogs Breath Café. Those negotiations broke down, with Vice Chancellor Bruce Stevenson claiming that Hogs Breath wanted full culinary control.

USyd SRC Education Officer Sarah Hensen told hunny this course would “celebrate the worst of Sizzler’s history”.

“Once you get past the incredible value of the $9.95 lunch specials, or the $2.95 endless drinks, all you are left with is the oppressive grilled barramundi!”

“Why is it so oily?”

Hunny understands that staff will be briefed on the negotiations in the coming week.

More to come.