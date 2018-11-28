The most viewed articles of 2018

by Lamya Rahman and Lena Wang

“In his last recorded lecture in Week 12, Chan cryptically admitted he was not sure whether he’d be able to teach for much longer. ‘I can’t explain entirely why, I’ll just tell you there’s some really evil people running around.’”

by Jay Tharappel

“What follows is not an academic account that takes into consideration every aspect of the country, but simply what I saw in a thousand words.”

by Liam Donohue and Lamya Rahman

“Tamer received approximately 1,800 votes, defeating 23 other candidates, a particularly large candidature. This was a significant margin of victory, with the second ranked candidate, Patrick Hendy, receiving 661 votes.”

by Janek Drevikovsky

“International House residents feel they have been left in the dark about the demolition and the details of the move.”

by Nick Harriott, Pranay Jha and Andrew Rickert

“‘Welcome to stupol. Welcome–you know–it’s always fun. This is the classic backroom dealing you hear about on Q&A and, fucking, the news and shit all the fucking time.’”

by Jamie Weiss

“In fact, Macdonaldtown, the suburb, hasn’t existed for over a century. Sometimes, suburbs just disappear. But Macdonaldtown didn’t ‘just disappear’—and its tiny station remains, the last relic of a slice of Sydney with a truly gruesome past.”

by Ellie Wilson

“USyd’s embrace of bourgeois culture—ironically or not—excludes people from low socioeconomic backgrounds, in the process perpetuating the view that USyd isn’t a place for them.”

by Alison Xiao

“Scrolling through Facebook memes is nothing out of the ordinary. But this online group is different. It shows you things you thought were bizarrely unique to your own upbringing, and makes you realise thousands of other kids had the same experience.”

by Justin Handisurya and Alex MacIntyre

“Every pill swallowed, every “yeah the boys” uttered, every transgression committed — each and every one of these epitomises the sordid experience.”

by Honi Soit

“Jacky (Yisheng) He will be the SRC president for 2019, dominating at the polls with 1789 of the primary vote.”

by Kida Lin

“Nevertheless, my argument in this piece is conditional: namely, I argue that if transracial individuals exist, we ought to embrace transracial identity.”

by Lamya Rahman

“We subtly code switch all the time. The way we talk to our family is different from our boss, for example. But for USyd students from Western Sydney, code switching can begin to demarcate parts of their lives.”

by Jocelin Chan

“What are the implications of a woman of colour marrying into a system which has, for the past half-millennium, racialised, exploited, and dispossessed people of colour?”

by Lamya Rahman

“the organisation criticises the cover of Women’s Honi Soit for showcasing an image of Arab Ba’ath Party member Hamida Mustafa al-Tahir, who in 1985 committed a suicide bombing in an Israeli military base in Lebanon.”

by Nick Harriott

“‘We’re going to try our best,’ said St. Andrews Senior Student Tipp Richdad. ‘When we saw the results of the review last year we were like, man, that looks really bad for us.’”

by Honi Soit

“It is understood that Campus Security believes the fire alarm was deliberately activated or the sprinklers were tampered with.”

by Jess Zlotnick

“L is the creator of USyd’s very own Marauder’s Map: a handmade map containing only first-hand information about the best hidden and inaccessible rooftops on campus.”

by Lamya Rahman

“Yet the absence of viable food and beverage services appears to be a part of a trend of solutions that have worked against the interests of students on satellite campuses.”

by Lamya Rahman

“The first things I learnt about being a student at Sydney Law School were (a) ‘you’re going to cry’ (b) closed book exams (c) ‘Taste is horrible but we all pretend we like it’ and (d) ‘did you know we have more closed book exams than any other law school?’”

by Nick Harriott

“‘Look, in the end voters are savvy. You can’t convince them you’re not a heterosexual cis white male—trust me I’ve tried. But with a cunning strategy and a little luck, you can convince them you’re not a Liberal, and sometimes that’s close enough.’”

