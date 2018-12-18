RepsElect 3 2018: Live!

Meeting lapsed at 7.58pm
Switchroots pull quorum
Zac O’Farrell stirring the pot?
Third quorum count fails
Quiet night
Second quorum count fails
Prudence Wilkins-Wheat arrives
Where in the world is Prudence Wilkins-Wheat?
At 6.28pm, Returning Officer Karen Chau and Secretary to Council Cameron Caccamo conducted a quorum count. 13 councillors were present. Dane Luo (Shake Up) moved a motion to wait another thirty minutes, which passed unopposed. Another quorum count will be called at 6.58pm.
A house divided
The room is divided into two sections. The left side is where the councillors and Honi Soit will be seated. The right side is for observers. The seats in the middle have been sectioned off with security tape, creating a demilitarised zone.
Maximum security
Welcome to RepsElect again, again.
Hello! Welcome to RepsElect 3: Christmas Special, the third attempt by the 2019 Students’ Representative Council (SRC) to elect office-bearer positions after two previous meetings ended in chaos.
The fate of RepsElect 3 is balanced on a knife’s edge—quorum requires 17 councillors to be physically present in the room. Presently, 16 councillors have confirmed they will be there. Quorum will only be attained once Prudence-Wilkins-Wheat (Switch), who is driving to the meeting from Queensland, arrives.
Wilkins-Wheat spoke to Honi at 4.54pm and confirmed that she was at a rest stop near Newcastle, roughly two hours away from Sydney. The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 6:00pm, cannot begin until she arrives. Councillors may vote to hold another quorum count at 6:30pm, and can continue to do so for however long it takes to attain quorum.
Councillor Madeline Ward (Grassroots) will be resigning her position tonight to Layla Mkh (Grassroots), one of the preselected Wom*n’s Officers.
Interestingly, Manchen Wen (Panda) has proxied their vote to SRC President Jacky He. The President normally chairs the meeting, so it is unclear at this point how He plans to coordinate both roles.
Tonight’s coverage is conducted by the following editors:
Live blog: Annie Zhang
Twitter: Alan Zheng
Static camera: Liam Thorne, Nell O’Grady and Joe Verity
Roving camera: Carrie Wen