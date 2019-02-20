Puzzles: Welcome Week

Note: The down clues for the Cryptic Crossword were misprinted in the Welcome Week edition of Honi Soit. Please find the correct clues below. Honi would like to apologise to the authors, the Crossword Society, and the puzzle-solvers of the print edition who were inconvenienced and disappointed by this.

The Cryptic Crossword is also accompanied by an article written by Tournesol, which explains the process of completing a cryptic. Refer to it for clarification on underlined clues.

Cryptic Crossword

By Tournesol

Across

3. Aliens & Son (1.1’1)

6. RAF flew dangerously in one that goes on (7)

7. Newton is Twin Peaks’ primary character (5)

9. One time, on this day (4)

10. Teenager enclosed at organisation (10)

11. Skinny monarch is pensive (8)

13. Direct ailing Reverend in Scottish football club (6)

15. Karate hall should finish love with sweetheart (4)

17. Treebeard and the Queen come in (5)

18. Header of The Epoch Times (morning paper) (4)

20. Sister goes around the smallest state, staying the same (6)

21. Latest Bond film doesn’t end with you and his boss in a range of colours (8)

24. Warning cry to an imperilled coward (6,4)

27. Particular tone! (4)

28. Greater without never-ending beer (5)

29. Octopi ran happily holding an aggressive fish (7)

30. Insult Pluto (3)

Down

1. Composed a sonnet for PMS (10)

2. Base a peculiar Key Learning Area on fifty foremost inquiries (6)

3. So … um… mush! (4)

4. Sir! Around the French, no Commander ever starts a firearm attachment (8)

5. It prevents pregnancy with bird sound (1.1.1.1)

6. Dame Judi swaps diamonds for women – whore ! (5)

8. Frank gets a fungal infection (7)

11. A bit of that slang on the up (3)

12. Giant sees odd doors (5)

14. Commanding officer abandoned Doctor Who actor, reportedly (10)

16. Spooner, ditch moray in porridge (7)

17. A steward struggled toward Bondi (8)

19. Silent dam (3)

22. Bear den thrown about with you in the middle (6)

23. Very perverse lump of stalwart lube (5)

25. Limbo with toy bricks (4)

26. Some of Cleopatra’s pseudo-killers! (4)

Word Jumble

By Tournesol

Match each language to its word for WELCOME. Unjumble them first!

DRAIN MAN (8)

MILK WOMEN (9)

RISK HUT (7)

UNEVEN BIT (9)

MANGER (6)

HOLDING SIZE (3, 8)

ANTI ALI (7)

ATALANTA GEMS AD (7, 6)

NINA EDISON (10)

HI GAY NUN (4, 4)

Target

By Cloudrunner

Target Rules:

Minimum 4 letters per word.

10 words: Debating Soc upstart

15 words: SUDS wannabe

20 words: Stupol hack

30 words: Crossword compiler

This Way and That

By Cloudrunner

Answers across and down are the same

1. Welcome (4)

2. To this place (4)

3. Said (4)

4. With a roar (4)

Sudoku

By Cloudrunner

*

*

*

*

*

*

SOLUTIONS

Cryptic Crossword

Word Jumble

Mandarin: Huānyíng; Turkish: hoş geldiniz; Germanv: Wilkommen; Italian: Benvenuti; Indonesian: Selamat Datang

Target

Solution: EGOMANIAC

This Way and That

Sudoku