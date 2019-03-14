US Studies Centre ad
Creative // Poetry

A Normal Day

A poem on human traffic at university

Different students walk around at uni. Artwork by Mei Zheng
by

beams of sunlight permeate
a shroud of silky clouds
           illuminating the
           scrambling children below.
           shuddering vibrations of
           thundering footsteps,
murmuring complaints, soft as the rain but
           deafening in numbers
a storm of minds and
                      their majestic march,
           meandering through a
           maze of madness. a
           moving mayhem.
slithering through suffocating
           tunnels accompanied by
           stifled breathing.
           devoured by darkness,
haunted by time.
silence descends upon the
empty paths, calm like the
           wisps of white
                      in the sky,
                      slowly dissipating
                      into the
                      world of blue.

Filed under:
Background Collage

Discursive dictations from the democracy of bread

By and

A photograph of the exterior of the Fair Work Commission

Tim Anderson lodges Fair Work Commission complaint against USyd

By

Screenshot of the increased fees displayed on Sydney student, surrounded by a graphic of a stethoscope and a pile of coins

Surprise fees imposed upon Veterinary Medicine international students

By

Red background with screenshot of University's sexual harassment policy amendment date

USyd amends sexual assault policy to address consent loophole

By