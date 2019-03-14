A Normal Day

beams of sunlight permeate
a shroud of silky clouds
illuminating the
scrambling children below.
shuddering vibrations of
thundering footsteps,
murmuring complaints, soft as the rain but
deafening in numbers
a storm of minds and
their majestic march,
meandering through a
maze of madness. a
moving mayhem.
slithering through suffocating
tunnels accompanied by
stifled breathing.
devoured by darkness,
haunted by time.
silence descends upon the
empty paths, calm like the
wisps of white
in the sky,
slowly dissipating
into the
world of blue.
