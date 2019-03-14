A Normal Day

beams of sunlight permeate

a shroud of silky clouds

illuminating the

scrambling children below.

shuddering vibrations of

thundering footsteps,

murmuring complaints, soft as the rain but

deafening in numbers

a storm of minds and

their majestic march,

meandering through a

maze of madness. a

moving mayhem.

slithering through suffocating

tunnels accompanied by

stifled breathing.

devoured by darkness,

haunted by time.

silence descends upon the

empty paths, calm like the

wisps of white

in the sky,

slowly dissipating

into the

world of blue.