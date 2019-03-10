Puzzles: Week Two

Cryptic Crossword

Across

8. Bits of baklava can eventually return to the highway to the heart (8)

9. Twist only organ (6)

10. Apparently created 1-Down (4)

11. Begin berating some silly 1-Down (5)

12. Secretary has Lawrence meet a politician (4)

13. Bro bears trauma. Keep sucking it up! (8)

16. Sophisticated old city approaches ruin (6)

18. Police follow any lead regarding HCl, for example (4)

20. I’ll listen in the middle of church (5)

21. Portobello Moretti returns to shelter gangster’s 1-Down (4)

22. Repeatedly fork up first at Macca’s – scrumptious! (3-3)

23. On the first day of the week, gander at a cobra killer (8)

26. 1-Down Robin, say (4)

28. Large 1-Down (5)

30. Grievance for a dead cow (4)

31. His Majesty hugs ER and you at start of skinny-dip (6)

32. ABBA sell remixed ‘Name of the Game’ (8)

Down

1. Woman of fame defeats the French (6)

2. Orphan in a hospital room (4)

3. A-bomb explodes around tall grass (6)

4. Young 1-Down in sunglasses (4)

5. Sleepy creature in a bedroom by a Northern river (8)

6. Nobhead goes into bit of 1-Down (4)

7. At the end of newly built tramline (8)

14. Old 1-Down made an offer of 500 yen (5)

15. Bang about Saxon chest (5)

17. Memoir about my bad brainless 1-Down (5)

19. Wary about love with you and me following urinary tract infection (8)

20. Reverend’s crazy-good barracks (4,4)

24. Exposing nuts to embrace perverse primal state! (6)

25. Spooner’s original salve on a 1-Down (6)

27. Classy 1-Down served Dutch cheese (4)

29. Planets are round? Right bollocks! (4)

30. Ruth is a sexy 1-Down (4)

Quick Crossword

Across

7. Kardashian; Klein (8)

8. Goolagong; Hsieh (6)

10. Garten; Claire (3)

11. Lindgren; Peth (6)

12. Buttrose; Wegman (3)

14. Yousafzai; of Maiwand (6)

16. Swan; Bird (8)

17. Bigelow; Grayson (7)

20. Donaghy; Ballinger (7)

23. Who; Bindi (5,3)

25. Tisdale; Graham (6)

28. West; Whitman (3)

29. Margolyes; Makeba (6)

31. Vardalos; Long (3)

33. Danes; Foy (6)

34. Kelly; Baines McFly (8)

Down

1. Trapaga; Lewinsky (6)

2. Grande; Dumbledore (6)

3. Kendrick; Karenina (4)

4. Nixon; Lennon (7)

5. George; King (6)

6. Wanamaker; Saldana (3)

9. Portman; Wood (7)

13. Gwyn; Trent (4)

15. Winehouse; Santiago (3)

18. Breslin; Spencer (7)

19. Lamarr; Klineman (4)

21. Mae Brown; Krohg (3)

22. Ball; Bluth (7)

24. Jones; Pisani (6)

26. Gadsby; Baker (6)

27. Lynch; Lien (6)

30. Magdalene; Wollstonecraft (4)

32. Farrow; Wasikowska (3)

Target

Target Rules:

Minimum 4 letters per word.

10 words: Ariel

15 words: Cinderella

20 words: Jasmine

25 words: Moana

This Way and That

Answers across and down are the same

1. Woman-to-be

2. Thought

3. Peruse

4. Gentlewoman

SOLUTIONS

Cryptic Crossword

Quick Crossword

Target

Solution: CONSPIRES

This Way and That

Solution: 1. GIRL 2. IDEA 3. READ 4. LADY