SRC Officer Reports – Week 2, Sem 1, 2019

Sexual Harassment Officers

Sonia Gao, Charlotte Plashik, Layla Mkh and Jazz Breen.

During the Welcome Week, We wrote an article about ‘How to identify and prevent sexual.

harassment in the o-week’ with women’s office, and we posted it on the SRC official Wechat platform, which was viewed over 1500 times within 3 days. Inspired by the good response. we’re thinking about if we could share it on Facebook. Besides, We also created a new section with the women’s office called ‘Girls Channel’ in the Wechat platform so that we could post more articles about women’s safety and sexual harassment to share with our readers. And the following details are the main ideas of our Wechat airticle:

1. What is Sexual Harassment? We discussed the definition of sexual harassment at start to tell the subject of our airticle.

2. How to identify if I was sexual harassed? We listed 11 different ways of actions for different levels that could be considered as harassment.

3. What is Sexual Consent? In this part, we discussed if sexual behaviors with consent are not sexual harassment. Besides, this topic is also connected with an important section on Canvas.

4. Why Sexual Harassment is more frequent in the Welcome week? According to results of a survey conducted by the Australian Human Rights Commission, we can see the potential dangers in campus during special periods.

5. How to protect oneself? There are 5 efficient tips recommended to prevent oneself from being harassed.

6. Does Sexual Harassment have a gender preference? No. Male and female are both have chances to suffer threats.

7. Where to go for help? We gave different potions depending on urgent situations and right protection after.

As Sexual harassment officers, we are excited that we witnessed a fantastic start of this year, during the o-week, and we hope the students could really benefit from our works.

Contact: harrassment.officers@src.usyd.edu.au

Women’s Officers

Gabi Stricker-Phelps and Crystal Xu

Welcome Week:

We edited the USYD Women Handbook 2019, available via: https://issuu.com/srcpubs/docs/women_handbook-final-web_version

We gave out purple tote bags, Future Women memberships and USYD Women 2019 Stickers, designed by Kate Scott.

We sourced U by Kotex pads, jewellery by Olyeu, lollies and information from the Sydney School of Entrepreneurship to include in the bags.

Sanitary Item Project:

We are intending on running a program where all students who require sanitary items are able to access them for free. There will be a donation box towards the charity KindNecessities.

International Women’s Day:

IWD is on the 8th of March and we have two events:

1) Volunteers to UN’s IWD breakfast.

2) Holding a USYD IWD lunch and screening of the Oscar-winning documentary: Period. End of Sentence.

External Events: *Discounts available*

– Roxane Gay and Christina Hoff Sommers, “A Conversation About Feminism,” (This is 42).

– Australia-Indonesia Youth Association’s “Women Who Lead: Stories of Success” panel talk by professionals across the business, entrepreneurship, media and engineering sectors.

Contact:

We established consultation hours from 1-2:30pm each Tuesday in the SRC or otherwise by appointment by email or FB message request.

Facebook page: USYDWomen2019.

Email: womens.officers@src.usyd.edu.au

Sexual harassment and assault:

Sarah Tynan, NUS Women’s officer was at our Welcome Week stand raising awareness about NUS’s campaign alongside EROC Australia and The Hunting Ground- Australia calling for a National Taskforce into sexual violence at universities.

An excerpt of the open letter we have signed:

“We are calling for a National Taskforce…: