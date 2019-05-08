Black Angels Do Exist

yesterday I called you an angel and you smiled in

bitter air it

cuts tongues in half, so

I cannot say my name, so

I am named instead by such loud words, see:

here I stand, that violent tragic ghost

they warned you of.

didn’t you know that a black person living is invisible?

I breathe my own corporeality out hard

through my nose, it is cold

tell me how to hold myself and all this death too

my skin is gravel made smooth

up close the specks dance

off a bridge again and again

remind me, how many black bodies make a black person?

in drier air my name spills so strong out of mouths that know

it means ‘saint’