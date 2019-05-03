Honi Soit Writing Competition
News // Strike

Mid-week May Day sees unions hit the streets in force

The day signalled a progressive shift in the labour movement

Photography by Yazhi Xue Photography by Yazhi Xue
by

After around 40 years of shifting May Day to the nearest weekend, the return to 1 May was a no-bullshit walkout from the most staunch and militant unions in New South Wales.

In the main crowd, Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) members were blasting Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe” near the Public Service Association (PSA) contingent.

The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU) marched, chanting and shaking cowbells, into the larger group also consisting of Electrical Trades Union (ETU), Plumbing Trades Employees Union (PTEU) and the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) and Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance members. The New South Wales Teachers Federation (NSWTF) and National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) followed.

The March congregates in Belmore Park. The picture shows many AMWU workers holding flags in orange shirts.
Photography by Yazhi Xue.

Most of the workers attending had walked off the job to attend a political rally, breaking some of the world’s most restrictive industrial laws in doing so.

Aside from promoting themselves, Marxist and student socialist groups were highlighting climate change, perhaps hoping to invoke the spirit of the Green Bans of the legendary New South Wales Builders Labourers Federation.

The unions gathered at Belmore Park didn’t bother with opening speeches. Cutting to the chase, the march shut down parts of Pitt, Goulburn and Elizabeth Street en route to Hyde Park.

NTEU Unionists leave Belmore Park.
Photography by James Newbold.

Students chanted, “Liberals out, green jobs in / We will fight, we will win,” and, “One struggle, one fight / Workers of the world unite”. At one point an ETU member seized the megaphone, proclaiming, “This is a union town”, before entering a call and response chant of “Union!/Power! Union!/Power!”

DSCF3029
Photography by Yazhi Xue.

Given the strong turnout from blue-collar workers it was of little surprise that workplace safety was a key issue. The MC, Rita Mallia of the CFMEU Construction and General Division, introduced Patrizia Cassiniti, the mother of Christopher Cassiniti as the first speaker.

Cassiniti was an apprentice killed on a construction site just after his 18th birthday when a crane fell on workers last month. His comrades cut through the debris to reach the workers crying for help, with police eventually using  pepper spray in an effort to disperse his distraught workmates.

Patrizia spoke on the importance of workplace safety and the right to withdraw labour. Becoming emotional, she vowed, “Christopher and others who have died on job sites will not have died in vain”. Workers around the podium chanted “Christopher” as she finished speaking.

The AMWU organised for a photo in front of a banner with their namesake on it.
Photography by James Newbold.

School climate striker India Pardoel followed the emotional speech with more inspiration, saying, “Students are here to return your act of solidarity. But we’re also here because we have a stake in kicking out the Liberals”. Every union in attendance has endorsed the climate strikes bar the PTEU, a comparatively small union.

Pardoel  echoed famed climate striker Greta Thunberg’s call for a general climate strike in September and praised the workers, saying, “I bet the bosses had a hard time getting anything done with the hundreds and thousands of you here today.”

Photography by Yazhi Xue.
Photography by Yazhi Xue.

The emotion and significance of these two speeches was a highlight of the rally. Other speeches came largely from union secretaries.

ETU NSW Secretary Justin Page noted an ETU member at AusGrid was killed at work a week after Cassiniti. ETU National Secretary Allen Hicks followed this by putting a motion to the rally calling on the NSW government to improve workplace safety. The motion committed that if a worker died on a building site on Sydney, all sites would stop work and a minutesilence would be held.

The crowd passes Central and Hay Street, shown in its full scale, with flags from various unions populating the image.
Photography by James Newbold.

Construction workers were threatened with legal action if they attended the rally said Dave Noonan, National President of the CFMEU Construction and General Division.

MUA National Secretary Paddy Crumlin closed the rally by acknowledging, “If you can’t respect the First Nations, the traditional owners of the land, then there is no respect in this country”.

The march of unionists in their work attire enters Haymarket.
Photography by Yazhi Xue.

Many union leaders speeches emphasised the need to hold Labor to account. This seemed to suggest a prioritisation of the election, having given up pushing for reform under a Coalition government. But relievingly, there was a cognisance of the need to avoid the mistakes of Your Rights At Work, and hold Labor to the often limited commitments it has made.

Rallying on a weekday, involving climate strikers, and an enthusiasm to hold Labor to account were all key developments that signalled a progressive shift in the labour movement. You’d be a scab if you didn’t leave May Day 2019 with more hope for the future of the working class and struggles of solidarity than you arrived with.

James Newbold is a Young Labor Left Convenor and a member of National Labor Students on campus.

Filed under:
cockroaches with fisher in the background

Investigation

The roaches of Fisher are moving upstairs

By

An image of bound Australian Law Reports

Contract Cheating

New laws to punish contract cheating

By

three pink lotuses with nangs nestled inside them

Party Drugs

The Nang Room: the modern island of lotus eaters

By

mdoap

Opinion

My Day On A Plate

By