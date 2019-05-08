UOW released Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation unit of study outline

The University of Wollongong (UoW) recently released the course outlines for the Bachelor of Arts in Western Civilisation, outlining 16 core philosophy-focussed units.

Last December, the UoW Vice Chancellor approved the inclusion of the degree at UoW.

It was developed by UOW’s Senior Professor of Philosophical Psychology Daniel Hutto. Hutto was selected in mid-2017 to lead course development after consultations with senior academics from faculties such as Law, Humanities and Arts.

The course’s learning outcomes claim students will be “able to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of exemplary masterpieces of Western thought, art and architecture.”

Earlier this month, the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) launched a legal bid to prevent the UoW’s deal with the Ramsay Centre, arguing the approval of the degree contravened UOW’s Course and Subject Approval Procedures.