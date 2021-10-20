RepsElect 2021: Here are your SRC Executive and Officer Bearers

Thumb wars and heckling aplenty, RepsElect 2021 has finally wrapped up. Here’s Honi’s rundown of what happened at tonight’s six and a half-hour meeting.

What is RepsElect?

RepsElect is the first meeting of the newly-elected SRC Council, where Councillors vote on the people who will hold Executive, Officer Bearer (OB) and other positions. Many of these positions attract a considerable stipend, which comes out of students’ SSAF fees.

The Executive oversees the day-to-day functioning of the SRC. It includes three paid roles — the President ($42,921 this year), Vice-Presidents ($28,614 between two people) and General Secretaries ($28,614 between two people), as well as five unpaid General Executive members.

OBs are elected to various portfolios within the SRC, with some convening the SRC’s activist collectives. Only two OB positions are paid — Education Officers ($28,614 between two people) and Women’s Officers ($28,614 between two people).

Most of these positions are negotiated between factions prior to RepsElect, while others are pre-selected by the collectives (normally respected by left-wing factions during voting). While this may seem straightforward enough, these negotiations generally involve political tugs-of-war, particularly amongst the left.

Supermajority strikes again!

Save for a few Zoom hiccups, RepsElect 2021 was relatively smooth-sailing, a stark contrast to past meetings which have involved flooded meeting rooms, locked-out observers, and rolled Women’s Officers. There were 39 Councillors voting at this year’s meeting (while you don’t need to be a Councillor to run for most positions, only Councillors can decide who is elected).

During the early stages of negotiations, a simple majority voting bloc formed between left-wing factions Grassroots and Switch (Switchroots), Socialist Alternative (SAlt), NLS (Labor Left), Penta and Engineers. For some time, Labor Right faction Unity’s alignment was up in the air — they were backed by the Moderate Liberals and Colleges during the presidential election — but they eventually joined the coalition.

This led to a left-wing supermajority for the third year in a row, making up 67% of votes on the Council (a significant decrease from 89% last year). As a result, left-wing factions were free to decide all the positions amongst themselves prior to RepsElect.

At RepsElect 2021, the following positions were elected:

Position Elected Vice-Presidents Mikaela Pappou (NLS) and Emily Storey (Engineers) General Secretaries Grace Lagan (Unity) and Alana Ramshaw (Switchroots) General Executive Daniel Bowron (Unity), Yunshu Chen (Penta), Tiger Perkins (Switchroots), Celestia Wang (Penta), Nicole Yang (Penta) Education Officers Deaglan Godwin (SAlt) and Lia Perkins (Switchroots) Women’s Officers Madeleine Clark (Independent) and Monica McNaught-Lee (Independent) Environment Officers Angus Dermody (Solidarity), Ishbel Dunsmore (Switchroots), and Tiger Perkins (Grassroots) Welfare Officers Yasmine Johnson (SAlt), Eamonn Murphy (Switchroots), Grace Wallman (Switchroots), and Jason Zhang (Penta) Ethno-Cultural Officers Misbah Ansari (Switchroots), Ashrika Paruthi (Switchroots) Queer Officers Will Stano, Ira Patole, Yasmin Andrews Disabilities Officers Holly Haoyi Zhang, Sarah Korte, Ira Patole Global Solidarity Tengfei Pan (Penta), Yang Tu (Penta), Julia Tran (Unity) Indigenous Officers None (held over until the February SRC meeting) International Student Officers Alice (BoAo) Guo (Penta), Jenna (XuJie) Wu (Penta), Cony (MeiLin) Jin (Penta), Ashrika Paruthi (Switchroots) Intercampus Officers Franklin Pan (Penta), Jie Lu (Penta), Alexander Poirer (Unity), Brigitte Holden (Unity) Interfaith Officers Hanwen (Hanna) Xing, Yilin (Elaine) Xu, Shiyue (Stephanie) Zhang, Maria Ge (Penta) Mature-Aged Officers None (held over until the February SRC meeting) Refugee-Rights Officers Annabel Pettit (SAlt), Lydia Elias (SAlt), Ki Joo (Andy) Park (Switchroots), Danielle Tweedale (Switchroots) Residential Colleges Officers Charlotte Ainsworth (Unity), Alexis Bundy (Unity), Nancy Qiao (Penta) and Jiawen Li (Penta) Sexual Harassment Officers Xiaojie (Janice) Zhao (Penta), Yuan (Esther) Ren (Penta), Rose Donnelly (NLS), Jayfel Tulabing-Lee (Switchroots) Social Justice Officers Martin O’Flynn (Unity), Simon Upitis (SAlt), Yifan Zhang (Penta) Student Housing Officers Shiyun (Max) Cheng (Penta), Silei (Victoria) Wen (Penta), Henri Collyer (NLS), Ricky Rangra (Unity) Directors of Student Publications Cooper Gannon (Liberal), Emily Mackay (Engineers), Jinhui Lu (Penta), Lily Wei (Penta), Mahmoud Al Rifai (Switchroots), Michael Grenier (Wave), Sara Kie (Unity) Intercampus Committee James Burgess (Unity), Maddie Maronese (Unity) Standing Legal Committee Chairperson: Felix Wood (Switchroots), Hannah Xing (Penta), Cooper Gannon (Liberal)

An Engineers Vice-President is a major step forward for the recently-established faction, which holds 3 seats. By contrast, an NLS Vice-President is perhaps a surprise, considering they only managed to land 1 seat on Council, even though Unity and Penta won 6 and 5 seats respectively. International student faction Phoenix, with 2 seats, was locked out of negotiations.

The night was beset by procedural delays from nominees filling out forms incorrectly. Cooper Gannon (Liberals) and Owen Marsden-Readford (SAlt) had invalid nominations for General Executive as they were not Councillors, while factions incorrectly understanding affirmative action requirements threatened to derail multiple elections.

Similar to previous years, SAlt employed a strategy of nominating for each position to get a 2-minute speech, then withdrawing, drawing out the meeting. The left all Zoomed in from a central location, delaying elections by migrating across campus before settling down outside PNR.

Notably, in the coveted Education Officer election, Rory Larkins (Solidarity) was beaten out by the joint ticket of Lia Perkins (Switchroots) and Deaglan Godwin (SAlt), after ongoing tensions between SAlt and Solidarity. In an interesting turn, Cooper Gannon (Liberal) was elected to the prized Standing Legal Committee, which is primarily responsible for interpreting the SRC Constitution and Regulations.

Not everyone got what they wanted in the 94th SRC, but overall, the night went smoothly for the left. The 94th SRC Council will next convene at the start of February.