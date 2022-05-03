SURVIVAL – 2022 Honi Soit Writing Competiton

Forces surround you, pin you in from all sides. The path you have taken, or perhaps been forced down, is littered with obstacles. Scratched, bruised and scarred, so far you have ventured, yet so far there is still to go. It would be so easy to succumb, to stop treading water, to collapse in exhaustion. But you hold on to hope, choose to push forward no matter the obstacle. Failure is no option, capitulation no answer. All that matters is SURVIVAL.

Welcome to SURVIVAL, Honi Soit’s 2022 writing competition. We have cash prizes available for two categories: fiction and non-fiction. This year we are looking for pieces that encapsulate what it means to SURVIVE.

NON-FICTION: Pieces can be up to 1200 words, and must be of an opinion genre with a clear argument. We want you to convince, challenge and provoke us.

FICTION: Pieces can be up to 2000 words or 40 lines (depending on medium). You can write in any style, including but not limited to prose and poetry. Be imaginative with your piece – the more creative, the better. Feel free to interpret the theme as broadly as you wish, while maintaining a thematic link.

PRIZE MONEY: In each category:

First place — $1000, Second place — $500, Third place — $250, People’s choice — $50

SUBMISSIONS: Entries are open from MAY 16 2022 and will close on 5:00pm, Friday 29th July 2022

Entry form link will be available from May 16

JUDGES – to be announced on May 16!