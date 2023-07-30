Much needed signalled pedestrian crossing installed across from University entrance

A signalled pedestrian crossing has been installed across from the University of Sydney’s University Avenue entrance on Parramatta Road at the intersection of Derwent St and Arundel St.

The new crossing, notoriously a site of awkward jogs and mad dashes across Derwent St, will allow pedestrians to reach Arundel St and the northern footpath of Parramatta Road more safely — great news for students travelling to and from Camperdown Campus.

According to a City of Sydney spokesperson, the crossing was completed in June 2023 after the intersection at Arundel and Derwent off Parramatta Road was identified as “needing an upgrade to improve pedestrian access and safety.”

In addition to the signalled pedestrian crossing, the City of Sydney made a number of other improvements — including adding a kerb and access footpath on the Western side of Derwent St, widening the footpath for pedestrians crossing Arundel St, and improving kerb access at the University Avenue entrance on Parramatta Road.

A City of Sydney spokesperson said that these upgrades “support pedestrian access to the University and Victoria Park and encourage more residents and students to walk to and from work and education facilities.”

With Semester Two just about to start, the new crossing will most certainly be put to good use.