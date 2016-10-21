New committee structure guts student representation

The presidents of the SRC and SUPRA have lost their positions on the education committee of the University’s powerful Senior Executive Group following a restructure of USyd’s executive.

The Senior Executive Group – now known as the University Executive – is chaired by Vice-Chancellor Michael Spence and controls most decision making at the University, subject only to the approval of the Senate.

SRC representatives on the education committee has previously allowed student representatives to advocate for de-identified marking, and a fairer special consideration policy.

The Chair of the Academic Board will now appoint two students to the committee – one of 18 in the new structure.

In the past one of the “membership principles” of the Senior Executive Group dictated that “Student members of SEG committees will be nominated by the SRC and SUPRA”.

Students and senior academics last week wrote to the Vice-Chancellor asking the he return the appointment to the SRC and SUPRA. He is yet to respond.